STONEHAM — Through the sadness and disappointment, Methuen/Tewksbury girls hockey coach Sarah Oteri delivered a positive message to her team Saturday night.
“I told the girls that almost any team in the state would trade their four years for our four years,” said an emotional Oteri. “And that’s something to be very proud of.”
No. 13 Methuen/Tewksbury’s 2019-20 run came to an end on Saturday, falling to No. 4 Woburn 5-0 in the Division 1 first round at the Stoneham Arena.
The defending Division 1 state champion Red Rangers finished the season 11-5-6. It is their earliest tournament exit since falling in the Division 2 first round in 2014. Woburn (17-2-2) will take on the winner of Monday’s matchup between St. Mary’s and Shrewsbury.
“I think Woburn is just a great team,” said Oteri. “Our girls played hard, and they have nothing to be ashamed of. That Woburn first line is amazing. It’s one of the best I’ve ever seen. But I don’t think a lot of people thought we were going to be this good this season, so there are a lot of positives to look at too.”
Both teams had strong chances early on Saturday, but the two goaltenders turned in some big stops.
Methuen/Tewksbury goalie Kaia Hollingsworth made two brilliant stops on breakaways in the first period, one with a butterfly save, and another kicking a shot away with her left pad on a two-on-none break.
But Woburn managed another breakaway, and took a 1-0 lead after one period.
The Tanners then exploded for four goals in the second period, all within a six-minute span, to take a 5-0 advantage into the third.
“We were a little slow at times,” said Oteri. “And they were very fast. They’re a great team.”
Meanwhile, the Red Rangers struggled to sustain any offensive pressure against a smothering Woburn defense.
Defenseman Brenna Greene had a shot that seemed destined for the goal, but was snatched out of the air by Tanner goalie Amanda Essigmann. Fellow tri-captain Ryan Quinn nearly tucked the puck into an open corner, but Essigmann was able to stop it with her skate, and a defenseman cleared it.
Methuen/Tewksbury was able to apply more pressure in the third, included a blast by Greene that nearly eluded the goalie. But Essigmann was able to stand strong every time and clinch the win.
“Methuen/Tewksbury is obviously a great team,” said Woburn’s MacKenzie Russo, who scored two goals. “They won the championship last year. So going up 5-0 on them was crazy. It’s an awesome feeling to beat a team like that, to beat the state champions.”
Saturday marked the final game for a Methuen/Tewksbury senior class that featured many six-year varsity players, including two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Hollingsworth and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Greene, both from Methuen High.
“It’s so tough to say goodbye to them,” said Oteri. “This senior class is our culture, they are our team. They love each other, they love the sport, they love working hard every day. It’s hard to see them go.”
Woburn 5, Methuen 0
Methuen (11-5-6): 0 0 0 — 0
Woburn (17-2-2): 1 4 0 — 5
Division 1 First Round
Goals: W — MacKenzie Russo 2, Bella Shaw, Jackie Lees, Lucia DiGirolamo
Assists: W — Lily Anderson, Russo, ML Pineros 3, Erin McComiskey
Saves: M/T — Kaia Hollingsworth 26; W — Amanda Essigmann 22
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.