Hockey players are famously tough, and Rhyan Pitari of Methuen fits that mold.
A standout goalie for the St. Mary’s of Lynn girls team, she suffered a bad injury in December to her glove hand.
“A girl (player) stepped on my hand,” she explained. “I got stitches, three in one finger and two on another. I will have surgery after the season.”
That sounds pretty bad, you must have sat out a long time?
“I only missed one game. It was the day after (the injury). I was fighting for time so I didn’t want to miss anything,” said the 5-foot-7 Rhyan, who attended the Marsh Grammar School in Methuen.
Playing time was earned not given. Rhyan (pronounced Ryan, the h is silent) went 7-2-2 between the pipes including 2-1 in the playoffs as the No. 5 Spartans reached the Division 1 state quarterfinals, falling to No. 4 Woburn, 2-1.
Pitari is obviously tough, driven and accomplished. And she’s just an eighth grader.
Just getting to school underscores her drive.
The alarm goes off at 4:45 a.m. and she and Dad (Eric Pitari) are on the road by 5:15 a.m. He works in Cambridge and drops her off at Pope John High in Everett to take a shuttle bus to St. Mary’s.
Pitari described the hectic day (often she’s up until 11 p.m. or midnight) as “really good and really tiring.”
She’s learned some tricks to pull off her grueling schedule.
Pitari said, “Usually I sleep before a game or do homework in the car. I’ll sleep in the car on the way to school.”
Rhyan’s mother, Melissa Coonradt Pitari, said simply: “All for the love of hockey.”
And the family certainly does love its hockey.
Her brother, Devin Coonradt, was quite the scholar-athlete at Methuen High (MHS ‘19). He was a second-team All-MVC Division 2 goalie who now attends WPI. Her cousin, Justin Pitari (MHS ‘18), was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star forward at Methuen.
Her 8-year-old sister Bailey, a forward/goalie, already has caught the hockey bug.
The two playoff wins were special, beating Lexington 6-1 then Shrewsbury 2-1. So she had a stellar 1.33 goals-against in the postseason.
“First period against Lexington, I was jittery,” said Pitari, one of three 8th graders on the St. Mary’s varsity squad. “I just took a couple deep breaths.”
