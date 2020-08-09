METHUEN — As a junior at Methuen High, she had decided to become a wedding planner.
And if you know Grace McKinnon, she probably would have rivaled Jennifer Lopez.
But then she had a conversation with her friend Kevin Bradley Jr. and there was a change of heart.
Out with being a wedding planner and in with being a golf professional. Teaching the game, turf management and event planning are all part of her future.
“I loved DECA (a national business club) and I wanted golf to be part of my life,” said McKinnon. “Kevin described it and it was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s exactly what I want to do!’”
Bradley should know, he’s in the golf professional school at Penn State.
McKinnon is headed to Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, the summer home of the Boston Red Sox. FGCU’s profile skyrocketed when its “Dunk City” basketball team made the 2013 Division 1 NCAA Tourney Sweet 16.
McKinnon said, “I did my own research. I looked at all 18 accredited (golf professional) schools. I visited UNLV (in Las Vegas), Penn State, Florida Gulf Coast and Coastal Carolina.”
EARNS SCHOLARSHIP
A major factor was a generous scholarship from Florida Gulf Coast, where she will study but will not be on the Division 1 women’s golf team.
“I got a real good scholarship (instate-tuition),” explained the 5-foot-4 McKinnon, adding being in Florida was another key.
She was one of 10 seniors nationwide to win a prestigious PGA Works golf management scholarship. If she keeps her grades up that would be $32,000 ($8,000 a year).
If you are familiar with McKinnon’s non-stop schedule, you know she’s not one to procrastinate. But one exception was applying for the scholarship.
“Mom (Maria McKinnon) mentioned it to me,” said Grace. “I had pushed it to the last day. I was so upset. I was crying. I said, ‘I can’t do it.’”
With mom’s help, she did it and obviously PGA was impressed.
Methuen coach Jason Symmes said, “She’s done everything she could to make that happen. She just loves the sport and wants golf to be something she does the rest of her life.”
NON-STOP SCHEDULE
Grace graduated in the top 15 percent of her class. She was a co-captain on the golf team, perhaps the first female ever named a captain of a primarily male sport in Methuen-Tenney-Searles High history. She also started since her freshman year in girls lacrosse and was the boys hockey team manager.
She still found time to be in the band (playing marimba!) and work not one but two jobs. At Findeisen’s Ice Cream in Methuen and Salem and at Market Basket in Salem.
She was co-president of DECA, teaming with Aidan Hollingsworth and Emily Donovan to lead Methuen to an eighth-place finish at States.
They created a budget plan, advertising and marketing for a hockey and lacrosse store.
PROVING HERSELF
The females still often have to prove themselves in a male-oriented profession like being a golf professional. That’s right up her alley.
She was named a co-captain last fall with C.J. Brown.
Coach Symmes said, “It was basically unanimous for her to be captain. The guys respected her more than anyone else. She was a great leader. She was phenomenal. She was almost like an assistant coach.”
He was also her coach for DECA, where she also made a profound impact.
Symmes said, “Again we leaned on her. She’s a really good golfer but a better person, kid and leader. I wish I had a daughter like that.”
Junior year, she had surgery during lacrosse season. Most figured that had to be the end of the season. Not so fast. Less than three weeks later, she returned.
“I toughed it out,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave the team hanging. That’s from my mother (Maria, who grew up in the Philippines). Mom is very tough.”
The golf wasn’t always easy but she won over her teammates.
All those hours at Merrimack Golf Club with her dad, Jack McKinnon, paid off.
Methuen wasn’t a powerhouse but she held her own. Last fall she played Nos. 4, 5 and 6 in the varsity rotation.
“It was scary at first (as a freshman),” admitted Grace, whose 8th grade brother Ryan is a talented young golfer. “They were so much bigger and stronger. There was tough love. It was, ‘I’ll show them!’”
That she did.
