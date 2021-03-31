Ordinarily, Al DeLano would not be attending a whole lot of swimming meets.
Nothing against swimming, but it's far from DeLano's favorite sport and, anyway, the popular Methuen trainer is usually occupied with more injury-prone sports, like football, basketball, hockey and lacrosse.
But DeLano has two children on the Methuen swim team, freshman Carter and sophomore Callie, and two more headed there, 10-year-old Casey and 11-year-old Cammie.
It's very likely that Methuen swim coach Jason Smith will have at least one DeLano on the swim team for eight straight years. Which, for the veteran trainer, is rather strange given his taste in sports.
"I've never been a big fan of swimming," said DeLano, a 1991 graduate of Methuen, where he played football, baseball and wrestled. "I like being at the pool because the kids love it so much, but I'm not a swimmer."
DeLano's wife, Tracey, says that's an understatement.
"Al's terrified of the water," said Tracey, a kindergarten teacher in Methuen, a 1993 Methuen grad and the team's unofficial photographer. "It's kind of the joke of the family."
But the DeLano offspring can't get enough of the water. They began swimming at the Bradford Swim Club six years ago and loved the sport from the start.
Smith, a family friend, suggested they start swimming competitively for the Andover/North Andover Hurricanes. In the last year, they have switched to Solo Aquatics out of Haverhill.
"I could see that they liked swimming and were good at it," said Smith. "I just made some suggestions on clubs and they took the one that was best for them."
And since starting out at Bradford, the DeLano siblings have been all about swimming. Callie ran some track last year and tried other sports in middle school, as did Carter, but swimming has been the main focus for years.
"I like it a lot because it's an individual sport but you're also swimming for the team," said Callie. "And it's fun training with your friends."
Said Carter: "I like that it (swimming) is like a mental sport as much as physical. It's more about pushing your brain than your body."
Both Callie and Carter see the benefit of being on the same team. They are also often in the same event, the breaststroke.
"We feed off each other and I think it's good motivation," said Callie.
Adds Carter: "We have a little competition and we can use each other for pace."
In a meet reported last week, against Central and mighty Andover, they were on separate Methuen medley relay teams and were neck and neck down the stretch in the medley relay.
Individually in that meet, Callie won the 100 breaststroke and Carter placed first in the 500 freestyle and the 200 IM. With the Rangers off to a fine 6-2 start, they have been instrumental in virtually every victory.
"I see them being on the same relay eventually, but they're super competitive and for now I think it's good that they compete against each other," said Smith. "I know they like to see each other do well."
Smith also envisions a bright future for the DeLano brother and sister combination.
"They're good swimmers already but they have a chance to be very good," said Smith. "It's something they want to do and they both want to get better."
As that develops, the elder DeLano, despite his duties with other sports, will be there -- in spirit if not in person.
