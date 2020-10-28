Methuen woman won Week 6 all by herself

Sandi Seglin started watching football when she was 11. She was over at her friend's house and her dad was watching the New York Giants.
"I just remember being more interested in sports than dolls," recalled Seglin.
The Patriots rose in importance when they became an entity in 1960, as the Boston Patriots, and it was "Good-bye Giants."
Then she took her passion for the sport, really the Patriots, in 1993, when Bill Parcells was hired as a coach.
"It was then I knew we had a chance of finally becoming a consistent, winning team," said Seglin, of Methuen. "My cousin had season tickets and I was fortunate enough to attend some games, including the Snow Bowl. How could you not become a big fan in times like that?"
How much has she absorbed as a fan? Enough to be the only winner in Week 6 of the "I Beat Burt" Contest.
"Most guys I know are pretty good at picking games, but I'm pretty good, too," Seglin said. "I do get some raised eyebrows sometimes with my knowledge. I love sports. I always have and always will. I love to golf. Believe, they will find out about (being the only winner)."
Seglin says the Patriots are going to go through some growing pains and be lucky to finish 8-8. But that's OK after two decades of a dynasty.
And she admits it's hard watching and rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski currently on a roll.
"I couldn't help but ask "Why can't we get players like that?" she joked.
As for her philosophy in picking games, she says she checks the standings, points scored, points against and even, sometimes, gut feelings.
"I'm not going to give away all my secrets," she said.
She lost only one game in Week 6, the Patriots against the Broncos. She was among a handful of entries that picked winless Atlanta over Minnesota.
"I had originally picked Minnesota but after thinking it over, one of Atlanta's key players was coming back, so I decided they were due," she said.
Burt stays hot
Last week was one winner. This week it's only 10. I guess you can say I'm on a "little" winning streak.
That's right, only 10 entries picked more winners (11) than I did (10) in Week 7.
So everybody wins a T-shirt.
Normally, a maximum of 10 entries are awarded T-shirts. That's 11 in two weeks. Not bad.
Week 7 winners
DJ Sturtevant of Haverhill
Frank Raymond of Andover
Joe Gajewski of Haverhill
Mike Groves of Hampton, N.H.
Jeff Bellistri of East Hampstead, N.H.
Bill Barnes of Danvers
John & Kathy Ford of Seabrook, N.H.
Gail Fournier of Derry, N.H.
Laurence Kovalcson of Haverhill
Stephen Dexter of Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.