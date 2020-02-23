METHUEN — The Methuen High wrestling boosters, after two weeks of work at the Division 1 North sectional and Division 1 state meet, are requesting assistance for the All-State meet this weekend and the New England Tournament March 7-8.
The parents have been making trays of mac and cheese, breakfast sandwiches, tacos, chili, pasta dishes, fruits, drinks and more for athletes and fans, but they’re hoping to encourage local businesses to donate to the cause for the last two meets.
This will help not only the wrestling community but the entire Methuen community and surrounding businesses. Anyone who could donate and help out should contact Noreen Brown at noreenbrown2000@comcast.net or Jill Ciccotelli at jciccotelli@comcast.net
