Dawson Burke is his brother’s keeper on the Methuen High boys tennis team.
That’s a good thing, says Owen, his younger brother and doubles partner.
“The players and the coach are awesome and my brother’s there,” said Owen. “It’d be a lot harder if he wasn’t there. I don’t know if I’d want to do it.”
If Owen was intimidated without his brother on hand, that would certainly be understandable. Owen, you see, is a mere 4-foot-11, an 11-year-old and a fifth grader.
Dawson is just an eighth grader himself and together the Burke brothers comprise what must be the youngest doubles team in the state. They’re also, with a 4-2 record at No. 1 doubles, a rather formidable duo.
Before falling in three games to Haverhill Wednesday, their only loss was to a North Andover junior and senior, by a 6-1, 6-2 score. North Andover coach Paul Bergesen, who has been coaching since 2004, was impressed, particularly by Owen.
“They’re good — I’d like to have them on my team — and I was shocked when I found out what grades they’re in,” said Bergesen. “The younger one is a very determined player who really hustles and never gives up. I love kids like that.
“It was a competitive match. To win three games against a junior and senior at their age is impressive.”
And just why are eighth and fifth graders playing on the Methuen varsity? There’s a simple explanation.
“We only had three high school boys come out,” said Methuen coach Joe Perrone. “We wouldn’t have even had enough players for a team. So I asked (athletic director) Matt (Curran) if we could get a waiver to use younger kids and he thought we could.”
With middle schoolers allowed, the team swelled to eight, but one player got injured so now there are seven. Thus, everyone plays every match.
They’re not all as successful as the Burke brothers, who have amazed Perrone.
“Their mental stability is incredible for their age,” said Perrone. “They never give up on a point and they have great mental toughness.
“They hit it as hard as my high school players, they both play (at the) net well and they both can serve. They rarely double fault.”
Interestingly, on most points, it’s the diminutive Owen who charges the net looking to put an end to disputed points.
“I prefer to stay in the backcourt because Owen’s really good at the net,” said Dawson.
Perrone confirms that: “He (Owen) is very aggressive at the net, has no fear and knows what he’s doing,” he said.
“And what’s fascinating is that the little guy (Owen) seems to coach his older brother during the matches. He’s always talking to him, telling him where to go, giving him confidence.”
For his part, Owen admits that he prefers playing at the net and has a simple explanation for why he’s so successful there in spite of his limited height.
“I play goalie in (ice) hockey and I feel like it (playing at the net) is similar to hockey — you need fast reflexes,” said Owen, who plays hockey for the Valley Junior Warriors. “I like playing there (at net).”
At any rate, the brothers form a formidable duo and, with the wins accumulating, have made an enjoyable situation even better.
“I really love playing on the team,” said Dawson, who also plays hockey as well as soccer. “It’s an amazing experience. The kids and coach have been great to us and I’m really proud of me and Owen that we’ve been able to beat high schoolers.”
Interestingly, the Burke brothers are both diabetic and must periodically check their sugar level, and they’ve only been playing tennis for two to three years. But they’ve progressed quickly through the summer Rec Department program run by Perrone.
If it’s been a fast track, it could be a long one since Owen has the chance to win an unprecedented eight varsity letters.
*******************************
Tale of the tape
Methuen High’s No. 1 doubles team:
Dawson Burke — 8th grader, 5-foot-6, also plays hockey, soccer
Owen Burke — 5th grader, 4-foot-11, also plays hockey (goalie)
******************************
“They’re good — I’d like to have them on my team -- and I was shocked when I found out what grades they’re in,” said Bergesen.
North Andover coach Paul Bergesen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.