METHUEN MILESTONES
Plymouth State junior guard Dante Rivera from Methuen scored his 1,000th career point on Jan. 18. This season he's averaging 13.7 ppg. Also congrats to 7th-year Methuen-Tewksbury hockey coach Sarah Oteri Doucette, who recorded her 100th career win on Jan. 17.
BEST IN NATION
Mia Williams, who committed to Florida in seventh grade, is the top ranked softball player nationally in the Class of 2023. She's the daughter of flashy point guard Jason Williams, who played for the Gators and then had a 12-year NBA career.
SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY
On Jan. 18, Keene State basketball student assistant coach Nick Napolitano from Methuen High celebrated his 10th anniversary of being cancer free. So it was extra special for "Nick Napps" and the team when Keene participated in the recent Coaches vs. Cancer game.
GUST OF WINS
Sophomore Caroline Gust of North Andover was on the winning 200 medley relay, won the 100 butterfly (1:07.60) and took second in the 50 freestyle as St. Michael's College beat SUNY-Potsdam. Gust's dad, Stephen, also attended St. Mike's.
HARTY GAME
The 7th annual Matthew Harty hockey game is Saturday at 8:20 p.m. at Haverhill. North Andover will be taking on Lowell and proceeds (admission, raffle) will go to the Harty Scholarship. Matthew, then 8, passed away in 2013 of mitochondrial disease.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to St. Mark's basketball's Ella Flanagan of North Andover (17 tomorrow), Clark basketball's Isaiah Taylor of Lawrence (19 Monday), North Andover gymnast Lily Buyea (16 Monday), New Haven soccer's Meghan Dellea of Haverhill (19 next Wednesday) and Salem basketball's Cam Kloza (18 next Wednesday).
WOODMAN SILVER
UConn junior Noah Woodman placed second in the 600 meters in a career-best 1:19.40 at the Beantown Battle at BU. Woodman was an Eagle-Tribune MVP at Pinkerton. UMass Lowell grad student Jenna Solimine from Haverhill was seventh in the mile in 4:56.46.
SORRY, DAD
You knew University of Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham was on borrowed time when the 14th Rainbow Warrior football player entered the transfer portal. And it was his son, Michael!
