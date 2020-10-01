One of the first home-cooked meals Georges Niang wanted upon his return home to Methuen was chicken cutlets.
His favorite dish emanating from his grandmother and then his mom.
Then there was Tripoli’s pizza, in Lawrence.
“I needed to get some home cooking,” said Niang, a role player on the Utah Jazz, who’s in the area working out before the 2021 season begins around the new year.
Niang spent nearly two months -- 58 days -- in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. from early July through early September.
It was hotel living. All NBA personnel -- players, coaches and staff -- were restricted on where they could go, adhering to wearing a mask and being socially distant. While the food was pretty good, improving after the first few weeks, it’s not the same as mom’s cutlets.
“The best way to describe it is that it was extremely challenging,” said Niang. “You’re so used to going as you please, whether you’re on the road or in your home city. But this was different. There were all kinds of rules. You have to check in over there. Then go take a test — it’s not normal. Then you have to do it every day.”
Pro athletes and rules don’t really go hand-in-hand. Most are millionaires, with a good chunk being multi-millionaires. The Bubble tested their lifestyle, big-time.
“We normally live a six-star lifestyle. It’s amazing. I’m not going to lie,” said Niang, working off “five-star” being elite. “But we’ve had to settle for four stars (in ‘The Bubble).’ It’s good. But it’s not the same.”
The relationships he forged with a few of his teammates was also a fringe benefit. He had a few close friends, but this was different.
“Usually, most of the guys leave after practice and you don’t see them again the next day,” said Niang. “A lot of us would hang, go out to dinner. It was nice.”
He also connected often with a few of his former teammates, including Jae Crowder with the Heat and Mike Thomas with the Raptors. He also spent some time with Duncan Robinson, whom I played with in the summer and worked out with him growing up.”
The basketball part was great. When camp opened on July 9, there were practices for three weeks, almost every day. When the season re-started each was slated to play eight games to close out the regular season.
“Thank God for basketball,” said Niang. “It was boring at times, but we dealt with it. You’d leave practice or a game, go to dinner and go to bed. And then do it all again the next day.”
The Jazz were the fourth seed, just 1.5 games behind the third-seeded Nuggets. Those eight games didn’t go as planned for the Jazz, which won only three of eight games and fell to the No. 6 seed (they lost the tiebreaker in three-way tie for fourth).
Niang’s squad faced the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz had them down in the series, 3-1, just like the Clippers did. The Jazz lost, just like the Clippers.
“That series was incredible. It really was,” said Niang. “Playoff experience is real. We hadn’t been in that position. Winning that fourth game is the hardest one to win. It was an experience we will take with us.”
One downer was the fact that his family never made it to The Bubble. Those players that made it to the second round of the playoffs were allowed to have four family members visit.
But by that time, Niang headed back to Salt Lake City to his apartment before heading home to Methuen to see his family and friends.
Niang, who is noted for his mental toughness, going back to prep school and collegiate days at Iowa State, realized that The Bubble experience taught him about himself.
“Having a routine can get you through anything,” said Niang. “Getting up every day and putting your best foot forward. That’s easier said than done. But that’s how I tried to do it (in Orlando).”
Niang has been watching the NBA playoffs the last few weeks, often with his family and buddies, including a former teammate in youth basketball, Mike Gorman.
“Overall, the NBA did a great job,” said Niang. “The food ended up being pretty good. The tough part was spending more than 50 straight days in a hotel bed. That was hard. But it was an experience I’ll never forget. But this is more for me. I love being home.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Niang: Don’t count out Heat
Georges Niang loves the way the Miami Heat play basketball.
“LeBron James is incredible. Anthony Davis is a tough matchup because of his size,” said Niang, of the Jazz. “But you can’t count the Heat out. They grind and they grind and they make the game ugly. They showed that against the Celtics, which was a tough series.
“The key for the Heat is they have to try to make Davis a shooter, keep him from cleaning up the boards,” said Niang. “And Jimmy Butler will probably be on LeBron a little bit and he needs to bother him somewhat. And then Duncan Robinson, (Tyler) Herro and (Goran) Dragic need to shoot the three-pointer well.”
Niang believes the LeBron-Pat Riley (the Heat president) rift is bigger than it’s being played up.
“I expect there’s probably still some bad blood,” said Niang, referring to LeBron’s exodus six years ago.
