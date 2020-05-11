Calvin Kattar’s voice was a bit muffled Sunday night, due to the broken nose he suffered in victory a day earlier. But the pain was a small price to pay for possibly the biggest win of his Ultimate Fighting Championship career.
“I feel better with a broken nose and a win than being healthy with a loss,” said Kattar. “I’ll take the physical pain. Anything I have to do to get the win. I’m just happy to be on the victorious side.”
Kattar, a Methuen native who currently lives in Haverhill, landed a crushing right elbow to the jaw of Jeremy Stephens Saturday night, dropping his opponent to the mat, and followed that with a barrage of punches. The referee jumped in to call the fight, and Kattar earned a massive second-round victory at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Fla. on ESPN-plus PPV.
“I wanted to give everything to that fight,” said Kattar. “When (Stephens) showed up five pounds overweight for the fight, I felt like he quit on making weight. That frustrated me. I wanted to give him a reason to quit on the fight. I wasn’t flying to Jacksonville to take a loss.”
The victory further established Kattar — now 21-4-0 — as a top UFC contender. The 32-year-old entered the fight ranked No. 9 in the featherweight division. He is sure to move up the rankings after his convincing win over No. 7-ranked Stephens (28-18-1).
“I’m proving myself against some of the best in the world,” said Kattar. “No one has finished Stephens in that fashion, and I did it with him five pounds overweight. That made a statement. Hopefully I’ll have a top-5 spot, and soon will be fighting someone ranked above me.”
The fight, which Kattar accepted on Jan 5, was originally scheduled for UFC 248 on March 7, before being moved to UFC 249. It was then moved from April 18 to May 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Saturday, Kattar took center stage in America’s first major sporting event since COVID-19 hit. But, due to the pandemic, there were no fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
“It was wild (not having fans),” said Kattar. “Even driving to the fight, there were no cars on the road. It was eerie. During the fight, I could hear what (play-by-play announcer) Jon Anik and (analysts) Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were saying. It was very strange being in an empty arena hearing them talk. But I knew I couldn’t take a mental lapse.
“I knew I could have had a great cheering section. You envision the crowd going wild after the big finish. I like to climb the cage after a big win, and the cheers are the best feeling in the world. It was very strange after the win. But I could feel everyone back home jumping up and down.”
Kattar returned to the Merrimack Valley on Sunday, and enjoyed the victory while celebrating his mother on Mother’s Day — “She made about 100 cutlets for us to eat,” he said with a laugh.
He planned to have his broken nose looked at on Monday, then turn his focus to his next fight.
“I proved I’m not over-matched by the competition,” he said. “I hope to get more shots against top talent in big spots for the UFC. My nose will heal up, and by the time they open the door for me again, I’ll be ready to go.”
