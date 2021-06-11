Methuen's Keaney earns the MIAA Student-Athlete of Year scholarship

Methuen High senior Bella Keaney has earned one of the most prestigious honors in Massachusetts high school sports.
The Rangers’ four-sport captain and class president has been named the female recipient of the MIAA Harry Agganis Student-Athlete of the Year Scholarship.
The award, named for the late Red Sox star from Lynn, “honors the legacy of Harry Agganis as a scholar, an athlete and a servant to his community.” Keaney and male winner Henry Weiland of Shepherd Hill received a $1,500 scholarship. She was also presented a plaque on Thursday, prior to her lacrosse game against Tewksbury.
“Thank you to the @MIAA033 and the Agganis family for selecting me to be a recipient of this prestigious award,” Keaney commented on Twitter. “I am truly honored.”
The UMass Amherst-bound Keaney had previously been named MIAA Student-Athlete of the Month for November, making her a finalist for the overall honor. A National Honor Society student who ranked 10th out of 469 in her class, she was also named Eagle-Tribune Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month for November.
“Bella is one of the most well-rounded student-athletes I have come across in my time as athletic director,” said Methuen AD Matt Curran. “She leads by example, is a four-sport captain and displays, on a daily basis, the traits necessary to be an effective team leader. She has certainly left her mark on the Methuen community.”
Keaney is in the midst of a stellar lacrosse season, (20 goals). She was team MVP for the varsity soccer team (team-high five goals) and one of five captains for the girls basketball team.
During Fall 2, she went out for indoor track and was named a captain and All-MVC. She ran a 1:45.2 in the 600 meters and was a member of the 4x200 relay that set a school record.
She also participated in Coaches vs. Cancer soccer and basketball games and was a member of clubs including the Key Club and SADD.
“It has been an honor and dream to coach Bella,” said lacrosse coach Krystal DePaolo. “She’s a hard worker and has the ‘never give up’ mentality a coach wants all of their student-athletes to have. She is a part of the backbone of this team, and she flourished so much this season.”
