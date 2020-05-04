It would be difficult for Methuen senior Jillian McCoy to improve upon last year’s softball postseason.
The Rangers’ pitching star and Eagle-Tribune All-Star was 5-1 in the postseason with a 0.83 ERA, striking out 43 in 42 innings and falling just short in the Division 1 title game. In her most memorable performance, she outdueled Gatorade Player of the Year Giana LaCedra of Lowell in a 1-0 thriller.
Yes, that would be tough to top, but McCoy was eager to attempt it.
“The main goal was for us to win the state championship this year,” she said. “We lost some good players but we have a lot of players who improved and some good new players.”
To do her part, McCoy was working extra hard in the offseason with her pitching coach, Lauren Otto, and she felt it was paying off.
“I was fine-tuning all my pitches, especially my changeup, and I think I was getting stronger and faster,” said McCoy. “I was feeling confident.”
Said Methuen coach Jason Smith: “She was throwing extremely well, at the capacity she was at the end of last year, which is really good in the preseason.”
Now, however, with the coronavirus cancelling the season, McCoy’s tremendous performance in the postseason may be her last hurrah. She is committed to attend Sacred Heart University next year and is not anticipating playing softball there.
“I want to focus on school and get involved in school activities,” said McCoy, who plans on majoring in education.
With that in mind, the lack of a final season is even tougher to take.
“Now I’ll miss it more next year because I’ll have had unfinished business,” she said. “I’ll miss being with the team and my coaches, and just winning. I won’t have the closure that I wanted.”
Actually, McCoy still plans on playing this summer for the Rangers’ 18-and-under team coached by Methuen assistant Jackie Rubino. But who knows if that will happen?
“I’m looking forward to it because I will get to play with her (Rubino) one last time,” said McCoy. “I hope it happens. All I’m doing now is taking classes (online) and going crazy at home.”
That’s a sentiment that a lot of softball players, and indeed all spring athletes, can identify with.
*********************************************
The Real (Jill) McCoy
2019 Softball: Led Rangers to state championship game. Had 0.83 ERA in postseason with 43 strikeouts. Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
2019 Volleyball: Strong All-Around player named Methuen’s MVP.
Academics: Has 4.37 GPA, ranked 18th in class, headed to Sacred Heart University.
