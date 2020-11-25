There may be no one more prepared for the high school basketball season than Methuen senior Mitchell Crowe.
He’s been playing all fall with his Methuen teammates in two different leagues, so his well known 3-point shot is far from rusty. After enjoying an Eagle-Tribune All-Star season last winter, he’s ready for a repeat performance.
And more than that, after only his second season of cross country, Crowe feels that there’s no one more ready to hit the hoops season running.
“It’s not that much of an adjustment going (from cross country) to basketball and I feel like I have more endurance on the court than anyone,” said Crowe, who also plays volleyball in the spring. “I feel like cross country helps me in all my sports as far as speed and endurance.”
As a freshman and sophomore, Crowe played football in the fall, just like twin brother Michael. But football ceased to give him much enjoyment and hardly compared to his first love, basketball.
“I didn’t want to play football anymore — I wasn’t getting anything out of it,” said Crowe. “I wanted to just play basketball year-round. But my parents wouldn’t let me. They said I had to do three sports.”
Smart parents.
Crowe had never run cross country before, but he adjusted rather quickly to the new sport.
“Coach (Kevin Alliette) started me out slow but we ran a mile in practice and I did 5:28, which was better than I thought,” said Crowe. “After our first race, I was catching up to our third guy. By the end of the year, I was our third guy.”
This year was even better. Crowe was the team’s No. 2 runner behind standout junior Freddy Coleman and finished every dual meet in the top four overall with second places in three meets, third in three others and fourth against powerhouse Lowell.
Crowe also reached his goal of breaking 16 minutes on Methuen’s 2.8-mile home course, running a 15:55 in an impressive runner-up performance against a strong North Andover squad.
What’s even more impressive about this season is that Crowe ran so well while battling an IT Band issue that forced him to miss two weeks of regular practice. “It bothered me and caused some pain but I just raced through it,” he said.
“Strength and guts set him apart from his peers,” said Alliette. “He had a great season and accomplished so much in only two seasons of cross country and running.”
Crowe not only improved markedly as a runner, but he came to enjoying the sport more than he expected.
“There’s a good team feel to it and I like passing kids at the end of races,” said Crowe. “It’s a really good feeling.”
Crowe doesn’t have any serious regrets about waiting until his junior year to start running cross country but admits that he would have progressed more had he been more prepared and was more familiar with the various courses.
All in all, he and Alliette are just happy for the two years they had together.
3-sport family
Caroline Crowe (2014 graduate) — field hockey, indoor track, lacrosse
Christine Crowe (2014 graduate) — field hockey, indoor track, lacrosse
Catrina Crowe (2016 graduate) — field hockey, indoor track, outdoor track
Claudia Crowe (2020 graduate) — field hockey, ice hockey, softball
Mitchell Crowe — cross country, basketball, volleyball
Michael Crowe — football, wrestling, lacrosse
— All attended Methuen High
