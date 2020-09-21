Rising major league prospect Jacob Wallace was relaxing at his family’s Methuen home when his phone rang with unexpected, life-changing news.
Wallace had been traded to the Boston Red Sox.
“The general manager of the Colorado Rockies (Jeff Bridich) called me on Friday,” remembered Wallace. “He told me the team was sending me to the Red Sox. I was shocked, but it is a dream come true to have the chance to play for the Red Sox organization.”
On Aug. 31, the Red Sox traded veteran major league outfielder Kevin Pillar to the Rockies for a player to be named later.
On Friday, it was announced that the player the Sox were receiving was Wallace, a 22-year-old flame-throwing relief pitcher and former Methuen High and University of Connecticut star.
“I was speechless for the first two hours after finding out I was going to the Red Sox,” said Wallace, a 2016 Methuen High graduate. “It was surreal. I was shaking all day Friday. I still feel like I’m in a dream. I’ve loved the Red Sox my whole life. I’ve gotten to at least one game a year at Fenway for years. I was stunned, but now it’s time to get ready to pitch.”
Wallace — a 6-foot-1 righty with a 97-mile-per-hour fastball and nasty slider — could be the steal of the 2020 MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox, after all, acquired a pitcher many believe is a future big leaguer closer for Pillar, who will be a free agent after the season.
Prior to the trade, Wallace was ranked the No. 15 overall prospect in the Rockies organization by Baseball America. MLB.com already has Wallace ranked as the No. 8 pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization.
“After (Pillar was traded) I got a few text messages asking if I was in the trade,” he said. “Most of them were joking. I didn’t think it would be me, but the team decided that sending me to Boston was the way to go. It’s bittersweet leaving the Rockies. I have a lot of good friends in the organization. But it’s a dream to join the Red Sox.
“One of the reasons I didn’t think it would be me in the trade was that I didn’t think I would be traded one-for-one for a seasoned major leaguer like Kevin Pillar (897 big league games). It’s an honor to be traded for him, for sure.”
As a senior for Methuen High in 2016, Wallace registered a 1.30 ERA and an area-leading 77 strikeouts in 53.2 innings, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
Wallace was recruited to pitch for UConn where, after two solid seasons, he emerged a star in 2019. The junior went 3-1 with a 0.64 ERA (3 earned runs in 42.0 innings) and 16 saves as closer.
That summer, Wallace was selected in the third round of the MLB Draft — No. 100 overall — by the Rockies. He then dazzled for the single-A Boise Hawks, earning 12 saves, a 1.29 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21.0 innings.
With the 2020 minor league season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallace — who the Boston Globe baseball guru Alex Speier compared to former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel — has been working out in Methuen as he waits for his career to resume.
“The Red Sox mentioned to me that I would be going to Florida for the Fall Instructional League,” said Wallace, who called Pedro Martinez one of his idols. “But I don’t know the dates or the details of the plans yet. I feel great. I’ve been throwing and working out 3-4 times a week. I really can’t wait.
“I’m a competitor who leaves it all out on the field every outing, every inning not matter what my role is. I’m a competitor with a love and respect for the game.”
Bedrock Part 2?
If newly-acquired Red Sox prospect Jacob Wallace makes the major leagues, he will join 1987 Cy Young Award winner Steve Bedrosian as former Methuen High stars who made the big leagues.
Like Wallace, Bedrosian was a hard-throwing relief pitcher who was a third-round draft pick, Bedroisan in 1978. Known by the nickname “Bedrock,” Bedrosian earned 184 saves in 732 MLB games (1981-91, 1993-95).
