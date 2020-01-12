If language proficiency is indeed a good indicator of a bright mind, then it’s no wonder that Methuen senior distance standout Xavier Metivier is a top scholar-athlete.
Because Metivier’s parents are from Quebec, French is the language spoken at home. Thus, he as well as older brother Jean-Christophe, younger brother Philip and younger sisters Marie-Maxime and Melodie are all fluent in French.
Yet, Metivier finds English easier and more natural, and he’s excelling in advanced Spanish. Of course, with a 4.2 GPA, our boys Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Month excels in all of his subjects. Whether his diverse language skills are related to his overall academic success, he’s not certain.
“I’m not sure if there is a relation, but (knowing more than one language) I think it probably gives you a different way of looking at things, a different perspective,” said Metivier, who is ranked 39th in his class of 461 students.
Whatever the case, Metivier is as successful athletically as academically and maybe more so. A two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country, he finished third in the MVC meet this fall, finished second at the State Coaches Meet, was 18th at the Division 1 Eastern Mass. meet and was the top local finisher at the All-State Meet.
In track, Metivier has been nearly as successful, recording a fine 9:53 in the 2-mile last year and consistently among the MVC leaders in both the mile and 2-mile. In the first indoor meet of the season, he breezed to first with an uncontested 10:05 in the 2-mile and he was clocked in 9:50.26 in a winning effort Thursday.
Inevitably, if there’s a close race, Metivier stands a good chance of winding up in front according to Methuen coach Kevin Alliette, who sees a correlation between his excellence with academics and athletics.
“Xavier’s intelligence has made him into a great racer,” said Alliette. “His mental capacity allows him to read the competition and make big moves when he knows they can’t handle the pace.
“Xavier is at the point now where he is so knowledgeable about running that I trust him to give me feedback about training, racing and injuries. ... Xavier will be missed next year.”
Metivier hopes to combine his excellence as a student and distance runner next year in college, likely at UMass Amherst, where he will focus in business and finance. With a 650 on his math SAT test, he is taking AP calculus this year, and confident that he will do well in college.
And Metivier will continue to run and race partly because, for him, it goes hand in hand with doing well in school.
“I think it (running) helps,” said Metivier, who admits to probably working harder at running. ”It comes naturally to me but you have to work at it to keep getting better. It’s like it frees the mind, gives it a break so you can go back to it (school work) and do your best.”
Whatever the formula, Metivier should continue to excel at both running and academics.
