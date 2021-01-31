The following sports have been approved by the MIAA for the Fall II Season: Cheerleading, Football, Indoor Track, and Unified Basketball. but sports approved for the Fall I Season, may have decided by local districts to move them to the Fall II Season: Cross Country, Dance, Golf, Field Hockey, Soccer, Swim and Dive, and Volleyball.
The timeframe of the MIAA Fall II Season is February 22-April 25, 2021. There will be no MIAA sponsored post-season tournament for the Fall II Season.
There are specific modifications for each sport but, in general, masks are mandatory for everyone. For football, game-day rosters are limited to 45 players and six coaches and there are restrictions for practice.
Modifications were made for field hockey and soccer, which were held for some conferences — including the Merrimack Valley Conference — in the fall. Field hockey added penalty corners after disallowing them last fall.
In soccer, meanwhile, play will return to halfs instead of quarters and, in contrast to last fall, shoulder-to-shoulder contact, slide tackles, corner kicks and goal kicks past midfield will be allowed.
