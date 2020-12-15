Methuen senior Bella Keaney has been selected as the recipient of the “MIAA Student-Athlete of the Month Award" for November 2020.
Keaney, who was our Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Month for November, is a three-sport captain, four-year varsity athlete participating in soccer, basketball and lacrosse and has been recognized by the Merrimack Valley Conference in all three sports, having been named a conference all-star in each sport at least once.
In addition, Keaney has received Most Valuable Player and Most Improved Player awards for her efforts in soccer.
Girls soccer coach Kayla Grover states that Keaney is “always smiling, and is one of the most positive athletes I have had the
pleasure of coaching.”
Methuen girls basketball coach Hilary Glynn said: “Bella is a truly special kid and a natural-born leader. She leads both on and off the court, which is evident by her success in the classroom and on the court/field.”
Academically, Keaney has received highest honors every term while receiving straight A’s in her courses. She ranks 10th out of 469 in her class and has earned a 4.5 GPA while taking AP and honors-level courses.
Anatomy and Physiology teacher Jason Smith stated, “Her kindness and friendly disposition have endeared her to her teachers and peers alike throughout her high school career.”
She is recognized as an AP Scholar with Honors and received the George Washington Book Award and the WE Service Recognition Award. She has also been selected to the Methuen High School National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society.
As class president for the past three years, Keaney leads by example. She has been instrumental in raising funds via Coaches vs. Cancer Soccer and Basketball games, is a peer leader and a member of the Key Club, SADD, the coaches and youth basketball team and the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy.
Outside of school, Bella volunteers at the local food pantry on a regular basis, and she attended the National Student Leadership Conference in July 2019.
Methuen athletic director Matt Curran says that “Bella exemplifies what a student-athlete should be. She is a leader in the
classroom, community and in athletics. She is a great role model for younger athletes."
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Student-Athlete of the Month Award is presented on a monthly basis to two student-athletes who display excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and community service. Students in
grades 9-12 who attend MIAA member schools are eligible to receive the award.
