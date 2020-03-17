The MIAA Board of Directors voted Monday to amend the start of the 2020 spring sports season in light of recent mandates from Governor Baker and recommendations from governing health agencies. The updated start date for the 2020 spring season is now April 27.
Additionally, the MIAA Board of Directors voted to have completion of regular season and tournament games by June 20 with consideration of June 21 for weather and facility needs.
Details regarding the structure of the spring season will be addressed by the Tournament Management Committee (TMC). An update will be provided and reviewed by the Board by March 25.
