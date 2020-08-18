MIAA: Football and high risk H.S. sports could shift to 'floating season' between winter and spring

The MIAA and Mass Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released joint guidance on Tuesday laying out how high school sports should be structured amid the coronavirus pandemic for the 2020-21 school year.
The guidance now goes to the MIAA Board of Directors, which is expected to vote on the plan during its meeting Wednesday morning.
Chief among the guidance's recommendations is the use of a condensed four-season setup that would create a floating season for high risk sports like football that can't be played at their usual time of year. The floating season would be held between the winter and spring season, most likely during March and April.
The guidance also indicates that low and moderate risk sports, including golf, cross country, soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball, gymnastics and fall swimming and diving, will be permitted to compete.
"At this time, based on current statewide health data, sports that the [Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs] guidance lists as lower and moderate risk may be held during their normal seasons, provided that MIAA's recommended modifications specific to those sports meet the standards outlined in the EEA guidance," the statement says. "For the fall season, higher risk sports, including football, cheer and unified basketball will be practice only, using the cohort method described in the EEA guidance."
Under the EEA guidance released last week, all sports will have to implement modifications to eliminate deliberate contact, minimize intermitent contact and encourage social distancing as much as is practical. The MIAA will develop sport-specific modifications to meet those requirements, which will be announced shortly before their respective seasons.
Football, other high risk sports being held later in the year like basketball and ice hockey, and any sport that cannot meet the EEA's minimum modification standards will have the opportunity to move to the floating season. The EEA will re-release its guidelines prior to the winter, floating and spring seasons, at which time final decisions regarding those sports will be made.
The guidance also details how school districts using remote learning should handle high school sports.
Schools in communities designated as "red" in the Department of Public Health's metric of average daily cases per 100,000 residents will be required to postpone their fall seasons, including practices, until the floating season. As of Tuesday night there were 10 such communities, including Chelsea, Everett, Granby, Holyoke, Hull, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Salem, Saugus.
Districts that are in communities designated as yellow, green or unshaded based on the DPH metric but which decide to use remote-only learning anyway may still participate in fall sports, as long as the local school committee gives its approval.
The guidance indicates that a rise in cases locally may necessitate postponements or cancelations, though exactly how that will work is still undecided.
"The MIAA will develop a timeline for looking at data prior to the start of each season to determine which color-coded designation a district should fall into for the purposes of engaging in sports," the guidance says. "For example, the MIAA could determine a school's color-coded designation/eligibility on Sept. 1 to determine initial eligibility and check again on Oct. 1 to determine of the school remains eligible to participate in the fall season."
The full MIAA and DESE guidance can be read here: https://twitter.com/MIAA033/status/1295855626971680780.
