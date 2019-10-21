The Merrimack Valley Conference did itself proud in sectional golf competition Monday with a pair of individual champions.
For the second year in a row, Central Catholic’s Josh Lavallee was the medalist in the Division 1 tournament while, in Division 2, North Andover sophomore James Robbins won the championship.
What’s more, led by Mac Lee, Andover finished second in the team competition to qualify for next week’s Division 1 state tournament.
Lavallee, a junior from Haverhill, actually tied Melrose’s Thomas Brodeur when they both fired 2-over-par 74s at Rennaissance Golf Course to keep up his outstanding postseason play. Last year, he won the MVC, sectional and state tournaments and was named Eagle-Tribune Golfer of the Year.
Only one stroke behind Lavallee in a tie for third with a 75 was teammate Mikey Yfantopulos. He was tied with Winchester’s Owen Egan, who led the Sachems to the Division 2 North team title.
In Division 1, Robbins fired a spectacular 1-under 71 at Far Corner to take top honors by two strokes over runner-up Alex Landry of St. John’s Prep. As a freshman last year, he shot a 75 to help pace the Knights to the sectional title. North Andover finished fourth on Monday.
Perennial power St. John’s Prep was the Division 1 champion with a score of 307, eight strokes ahead of the runner-up Golden Warriors, who was paced by Lee. He tied for third individually with a 76.
Lee was backed up by teammates Nick Ventura, and Cade Cedorchuck, both of whom were in a tie for 11th with 79s. Also tied for 11th was Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo.
