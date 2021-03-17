The MIAA Board of Directors, which just a week earlier had agreed to hold sectionals for spring sports, on Wednesday approved the extension of a MIAA spring tournament to include a state semifinal and state final round.
Bill Gaine, MIAA Executive Director commented, “Affording our spring season student-athletes a full tournament opportunity is a credit to our Association’s Standing Committees. The special nature of this Spring Tournament structure is that it is an opt-in as well as an opt-out opportunity, thus providing member schools to determine their own path.”
Massachusetts didn’t have fall or winter state tournaments. New Hampshire has held state tournaments throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.