The MIAA Sports Medicine Committee met Monday and voted to adopt, effective May 18, for all MIAA competition, the current May 18 EEA Guidance for Youth Sports. A release was just sent to all member schools and will also be disseminated via social media. The release can be accessed at this link:
http://miaa.net/gen/miaa_generated_bin/documents/basic_module/MIAA_Statement_on_EEA_Guidelines_51821.pdf
As for important additional information for all game officials: 1. EEA guidance does not require a mask for officials outside if social distancing can be maintained
2) All game officials should come prepared to wear a mask as it may be required by local decisions; local BOH’s do have local control; Having the mask available will allow use if necessary
3) Any time you are in a non-socially distanced position you must wear a mask
4) A few of our officials roles on the field of play may necessitate a mask
5) When indoors, masks are required.
