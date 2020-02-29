Massachusetts schools have approved sweeping changes to the MIAA’s postseason structure, voting to implement statewide tournaments starting in the fall of 2021.
The vote, which was held during a meeting at Assabet Valley High School in Fitchburg Friday morning, was 193-140 in favor.
Those in favor largely cited the improved equity and fairness provided by the new system, in which all teams will now play the same number of postseason games.
Under the newly approved format, team tournaments will be conducted in statewide divisions in place of the current sectional structure. The top 32 teams in each division will qualify based on MaxPreps power ranking score, and any additional teams with .500 records that are outside the top 32 will qualify as well.
Teams will be seeded according to power ranking and divisions will not need to be balanced, meaning that if a school were granted an appeal to move up or down a division, that would not require another school to be moved accordingly.
The vote was the latest and most significant in a series of changes to the state’s postseason. Last summer, the MIAA also approved new tournament seeding procedures in which MaxPreps and its power rankings formula will determine tournament seeding. Those changes will take effect in the fall of 2020.
