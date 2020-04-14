The MIAA Board of Directors has approved a measure that will allow limited contact between coaches and spring athletes in the lead up to the spring season, which is currently scheduled to begin when Governor Charlie Baker’s school closure order ends on May 4.
The board also unanimously approved all of the recommendations put forth last week by the Tournament Management Committee regarding how the upcoming spring season will be structured if schools are able to resume. Those recommendations included:
-— Sectional tournaments only, with no state semifinal or championship games
— Postseason cutoff date of June 12 for most sports, tournaments to run June 15-27
— Golf regular season ends June 11, tournaments begin June 15
— Track and field postseason cutoff of June 21, sectional meets June 27
— No Super 8 tournament for baseball or individual state tournament for tennis
— All MIAA tournament qualifying rules will remain the same
In addition, the board also announced that an earlier vote to loosen requirements on athletes’ physical examinations won’t take effect because that authority belongs to the Mass Department of Public Health and isn’t within the MIAA’s purview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.