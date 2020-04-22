The final decision has not yet been announced, but the Massachusetts spring high school sports season has been dealt a massive blow.
Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s schools will remain closed and students will continue remote learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
While he did not address high school sports, and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has not yet made a final announcement, the odds of a season now appear very slim.
“If schools aren’t in session, there’s no way we are going to be able to run an athletic program for the spring,” said Andover High athletic director Bill Martin. “We kind of knew this was coming, even if we didn’t want to accept it. This is a very sad day for all of our kids.”
After Baker made his announcement, the MIAA posted on its official Twitter account (@MIAA033): “Difficult news received from Governor Baker today. A formal statement regarding the status of 2020 spring sports will be provided by week’s end.”
Local athletic directors expect the worst from that announcement.
“The MIAA is going to make an official statement Friday, and I assume they will make it official that the spring season is cancelled,” said Methuen High athletic director Matt Curran. “There are so many unknowns during this fluid and unprecedented time. My heart breaks for the seniors. I can’t imagine what they are going through.”
Baker’s decision came five days after New Hampshire also went to remote learning for the rest of the spring, and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) cancelled its spring sports season.
“My heart is broken for the seniors,” said Central Catholic athletic director Ernie DiFiore. “No one could have ever envisioned this would happen. This is an all new situation for all of us. I’m at a loss for words. I don’t know what to say to the seniors. I just feel terrible.
“In the fall, our worry was getting in games around the EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis) virus. Nobody could have foreseen this. Not that EEE wasn’t serious, but this is a whole new level. Now, we are dealing with a pandemic, and trying to educate our kids.”
Prior to the outbreak, most teams were scheduled to begin playing games the first week of April.
“This is a very sad and disappointing situation for all student-athletes, but especially for the seniors,” said Haverhill High athletic director Tom O’Brien. “They all have worked extremely hard to prepare for the season and it has been ripped from them unexpectedly.
“The administrations in all school districts are working hard to support students by using technology and other means to celebrate accomplishments and help our communities get through this. The reality is, though, that nothing compares to competing on the fields, tracks and courts with your teammates and friends. However, safety is and always has been a priority.”
The MIAA previously presented a plan in late March to potentially start the season “no earlier than May 4” and end by June 27. But that was when hope remained that students would return to class.
“I believe that if we had gotten back to school at some point, between the MIAA and the individual leagues, we would have worked out a way to give the kids some sort of sports season,” said Martin. “But it was taken out of our hands by the governor, which is the right decision.”
Added DiFiore: “Whatever this new normal is, there will be steps to get there. Right now, we are all basically sequestered in our own homes. We can’t go right from there to a full bus, or 200 kids in a cafeteria. There will need to be a plan in place.”
Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton says the loss of the spring will have an impact on many in the sports community.
“In the grand scheme of things, there are obviously much larger issues that we’re all faced with than not having a spring sports season,” said Thornton. “But the finality of it is really hitting home and sinking in, especially for the senior class.
“The pasta parties, locker room banter, long bus rides, senior days, and playoff wins and loses are all gone. Helping along an underclassman and making them feel welcome on a varsity team is gone. Moms and dads will miss out on the exciting rides home from games telling their kids how proud they were of that great tennis match, or tough rides explaining how insignificant their game ending strikeout was.”
TWITTER: @DWillisET
