The Whittier Middle School track team had a big day at the Middle School State Meet in Clinton.

Highlights included Jeremy Rousseau winning the shot put, Finleigh Simonds placing second in the mile (5:23.68) and the girls 4x400 team of Simonds, Brooke Duquette, Linda Laffey and Ally Powell placing third.

The Whittier girls tied for eighth place and the boys finished 15th overall.

