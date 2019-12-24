What is it like being a 28-year-old rookie in the majors, the grandson of a legend, who had the most home runs of any San Francisco Giants rookie since 1985?
If you'd like some answers to those questions, you might want to go to the Mercedes Baseball facility on the Lawrence-Methuen line at 46-48 Stafford Street in Lawrence, to ask Mike Yastrzemski for himself.
The long-time Andover resident is back in the area this week for the Christmas holidays and he'll be hosting a baseball clinic at the facility on Friday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Yastrzremski will be helping raise money for the facility, which not only offers lessons and instruction but also hosts study hall for young baseball players in grade school.
Yastrzemski will be hosting the clinic with fellow area pro players Max Burt (Yankees) and Elvis Peralta (Athletics), both minor league players.
The clinic is open to baseball and softball players of all ages. There will be stations for fielding, throwing and hitting.
Donations of $20 are requested. All of the boys and girls will be able to get a personal photo with Yastrzemski, who resides in Nashville, Tenn.
Anyone who wants to attend should call David Bettencourt at 603-490-8900 to sign up. The first 100 to sign up will be guaranteed spots.
