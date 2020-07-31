Methuen won its fourth straight games in the Essex County League Wednesday night with a 10-3 victory over Saugus.
Matt Miller threw 46 pitches over five innings allowing only two hits and one unearned run for the victory. Danny Sullivan and Derek Hoh finished the last two innings on the mound.
Noah Jankowski led the offense with two hits including a three-run bomb triple. George Chaya added three hits and scored two runs and Jomari Rosa helped the offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Night Owls streak on
Jeff WIlliams retired the first 11 batters he faced as he set the tone in going the distance for his 2-0 victory as the Kingston Night Owls shut out Peabody, 2-0. He allowed two hits and only one walk. Andrew Thibault’s lead off double in the first inning followed by a single by Garret Roberts would lead to the only run needed.
Kyle O’Neill and Nick Comei were outstanding defensively. Comei would make the defensive play of the game with a diving backhand catch at deep shortstop.
With their sixth straight win, the Night Owls improved to 7-2. Their next game is against the 10-0 Northeast Tides Saturday at Keays Field in Rochester, N.H.
