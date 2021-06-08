Minor League Baseball: Fisher Cats blow 6-run lead to Portland

PORTLAND — Despite another home run from Samad Taylor and an early six-run lead, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell 9-8 to the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night.
The Fisher Cats built a 7-1 lead after 3.5 innings sparked by Taylor’s homre and an LJ Talley RBI single in the third and a two-run single by Lopez in the four-run fourth.
Portland’s comeback began with a two-run homer from Tate Matheny in the fourth.
In the seventh, two singles led to a three-run home run for Joey Meneses, giving Portland an 8-7 lead.
The Fisher Cats tied the game when Taylor doubled in the eighth and Austin Martin singled him home.
Portland took the lead for good with an RBI double from Ryan Fitzgerald in the bottom of the eighth.
The series continues in Portland through Sunday, with play-by-play coverage on AM 610 and the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.
The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) at Delta Dental Stadium.
