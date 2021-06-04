MANCHESTER -- Despite the first career home run from top prospect Austin Martin and the third blast of the year from LJ Talley, the New Hampshire Fisher Catswere out-homered by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 9-3 loss on Thursday night.
Binghamton scored seven runs in the first four innings. Carlos Cortes homered on the first pitch of the game, Will Toffey hit a solo shot in the second, and Cortes went deep again with a two-run blast in the third.
New Hampshire tried to keep pace with a pair of homers -- Austin Martin’s line drive dinger in the first, and a two-run blast off the video board from LJ Talley in the fourth -- but Binghamton’s Desmond Lindsay hit a two-run homer of his own to establish a 9-3 lead for the Rumble Ponies in the sixth.
The back end of the bullpen finished the night on a high note, with two hitless innings from Connor Law (4 K) and a hitless ninth from Jon Harris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.