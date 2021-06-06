MANCHESTER -- Samad Taylor hit two homers, Gabriel Moreno went deep off the hotel, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NY Mets) on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie. Nick Podkul walked and Otto Lopez singled. An errant throw on a pick-off attempt allowed Podkul to score the go-ahead run.
After an Austin Martin walk, Moreno knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly. Jordan Groshans doubled to left and Taylor hit a three-run homer to right, becoming the first New Hampshire player to have a multi-homer game this season.
Curtis Taylor (W, 2-1) worked 2.2 innings of scoreless, hitless relief to earn the win. He struck out four. Andrew McInvale pitched a perfect ninth for New Hampshire (10-18). Moreno’s fourth home run of the season, a towering blast off the hotel in left center field, gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
New Hampshire picked a run up in the bottom of the fourth inning with Taylor’s first homer of the game.
The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.
