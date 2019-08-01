AKRON — Santiago Espinal and Riley Adams hit home runs, but the Fisher Cats could not finish off a sweep of Akron, falling 6-5 on Thursday afternoon at Canal Park.
The Fisher Cats fell to 17-25/48-61 while the RubberDucks improved to 15-26/49-61.
A fifth-inning home run by Adams gave New Hampshire the lead for the third time in the game at 5-4. The hosts regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Andruw Monasterio and a fielders choice grounder.
William Ouellette was tagged with loss in relief of Hector Perez. New Hampshire relievers Vinny Nittoli and Jake Fishman combined threw shutout ball for the final 3.2 innings.
The Fisher Cats head to Erie on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Their next home game is Tuesday vs. Akron at 7:05 p.m.
Spinners fall to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN — On Thursday night, the Lowell Spinners fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-1 in the final game of their massive 11-game road trip.
Nick Northcut had the lone RBI for Lowell, which fell to 29-16 while the hosts improved to 26-19.
Bryan Lucas (4-3, 3.35 ERA) took the loss. He gave up three earned runs in four innings, walking two and striking out two.
Lowell will be back at it Friday at 7:05 p.m. at LeLacheur Park hosting the State College Spikes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.