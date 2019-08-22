MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-4, Thursday night.
The hosts slugged a season-high four home runs including two from top prospect Kevin Smith.
After a two-out walk by Chad Spanberger, Riley Adams launched a hanging breaking ball into the left field seats to give New Hampshire a 2-1 lead in the third. Smith led off the fourth inning with a homer to center. Spanberger later blasted a two-run homer.
Hector Perez worked the first four frames for the Fisher Cats, allowing one run on four hits.
William Ouellette (W, 2-2) gave up one run in his three relief innings, the only run he’s surrendered in his last 12 innings.
The two will play again on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Spinners fall
The Lowell Spinners lost at Vermont 3-0. Kelvin Sanchez, who gave up three earned runs in 3.2 relief innings took the loss.
Three Vermont pitchers combined on a 4-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
The Spinners (35-30) are at the Lake Monsters (30-35) Friday at 7:05 p.m.
