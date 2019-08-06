MANCHESTER — Justin Dillon, Vinny Nittoli and Dany Jimenez combined for a three-hit shutout as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats blanked the Akron RubberDucks 7-0 on Tuesday night.
Kevin Smith went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the offense, and Josh Palacios singled three times for New Hampshire (19-27).
Dillon (W, 4-2) held the RubberDucks hitless until the sixth. Nittoli retired all six batters he faced out of the bullpen and Jimenez worked a perfect ninth.
New Hampshire opened the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nash Knight and Josh Palacios singled to put two men aboard, and Smith drilled his 17th home run of the season, a 411-foot line shot over the center field fence.
Adam Scott (L, 4-2) allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings and took the loss for Akron (17-28).
The Fisher Cats and RubberDucks meet again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
Spinners get routed
TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Perez hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Tri-City ValleyCats defeated the Lowell Spinners 16-4 on Tuesday.
The home runs by Perez, both three-run shots, came in the first off Bryan Lucas and in the eighth off Jose Larez. AJ Lee homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.
Tri-City right-hander Valente Bellozo (5-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Lucas (4-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up six runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.
Despite the loss, Lowell is 6-2 against Tri-City this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.