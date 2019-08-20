Trenton, N.J. — Cullen Large doubled home the only run of the game in the top of the seventh inning, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats edged Trenton, 1-0, in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.
Four New Hampshire pitchers combined on the shutout. Southpaw Zach Logue was activated from the injured list to make his first appearance since July 4, and worked two scoreless frames. Joey Murray (W, 2-2) followed Logue, tossing 5.2 innings (six strikeouts) before leaving with two outs in the eighth and two on base. Vinny Nittoli struck out Chris Gittens to end the inning, then Dany Jimenez worked around a double in the ninth for his sixth save.
With the game scoreless in the seventh, Alberto Mineo drew a two-out walk before Large doubled him home.
The series continues on Tuesday at ARM & HAMMER Park at 7:00 p.m. Right-hander Yennsy Diaz is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats.
Long ball lifts Spinners
LOWELL, MA - It took three hours and 20 minutes, but the Lowell Spinners were able to pull out a big 7-3 victory over the Connecticut Tigers on Monday night.
With the victory, Lowell saw its division lead grow to 4.5 games and magic number fall to nine games.
The Spinners (35-29) were able to jump on the Tigers (30-33) in the bottom of the first inning. After 2019 NYPL All-Star Gilberto Jimenez led the inning off with an infield single, Jaxx Groshans launched a two-run home run to left field - his fourth of the season. Lowell kept pouring it on when fellow 2019 All-Star Joe Davis launched a two-run homer of his own - his fifth of the season - driving in Jimenez and making it 4-0 in the third
Ryan Fernandez got the start on the mound for Lowell - his first since August 3, 2018 when he was a member of the Gulf Coast League Red Sox. He went 3.1 innings and picked up a no-decision, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Osvaldo De La Rosa picked up the win, his third of the season, going 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts.
