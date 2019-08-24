MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats took just their third loss in the last 12 games with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Saturday night. The Fisher Cats had reentered the playoff conversation with wins in nine of their last 11 games, but now sit 7.5 games back of first-place Reading with nine to play.
Austin Bossart broke a 2-2 tie with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning, and Binghamton turned a game-ending 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.
Logan Warmoth led New Hampshire’s offense with three hits, including a double off the left field wall in the eighth inning.
Patrick Murphy returned from the Injured List and made his first Fisher Cats start since July 13. In two scheduled innings, he hit 98 mph on the radar gun but allowed a hit batter and a home run.
Zach Logue looked strong in his three innings of scoreless relief, surrendering one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Joey Pulido (L, 0-1) pitched well for 2.2 innings in his Double-A debut, but left the game with a man on first.
Ryder Ryan (W, 3-1) shut down New Hampshire’s best scoring chance late in the game, stranding runners on the corners with one out in the sixth inning.
After winning on Thursday and Friday, the Fisher Cats can win the four-game series with another victory on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
