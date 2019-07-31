AKRON, OH — Forrest Wall and Santiago Espinal drew bases-loaded walks in the top of the ninth, and Dany Jimenez recorded his first Double-A save as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rallied past Akron, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon.
Chad Spanberger started the ninth with a double, and then Akron reliever Henry Martinez walked four Fisher Cats.
Akron took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with three consecutive hits. Conner Marabell singled and scored on a double by Alex Call, and Mitch Longo followed with a run-scoring single to give the RubberDucks a 2-0 lead. But those would be the only runs allowed by starter Justin Dillon in his six innings. Brad Wilson (W, 1-0) followed with two innings of scoreless relief.
New Hampshire scored its other run in the top of the fifth inning. Logan Warmoth singled and stole second, and Espinal brought him in with a single to center field.
Akron’s starter Sam Hentges allowed just the one run in his five innings. He struck out nine including seven consecutive batters between the first and third innings. In all, the RubberDucks combined to strikeout 17 Fisher Cats on the day.
The series concludes with another matinee on Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at Canal Park.
Strong pitching fuels Spinners
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Lowell Spinners clinched a series win over the Brooklyn Cyclones Wednesday night, earning a 3-1 victory thanks to some strong pitching.
Noah Song got the start on the mound for Lowell (29-15) and struck out four over two innings. Yusniel Padron-Artilles followed him with six strong innings of his own, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight en route to his league-leading sixth win. Jenrry Mejia pitched the ninth, picking up the save.
The Spinners were led offensively by Jaxx Groshans, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.
After the first five innings went scoreless, it was the Spinners who got on the board first on a single by Nick Northcut, scoring Groshans from third. After the Cyclones tied it up in the bottom of the sixth, Lowell took the lead in the next frame when Cameron Cannon launched his second professional home run over the left field wall, giving the team a 3-1 lead.
The Spinners are back in action on Thursday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
