LOWELL — The Lowell Spinners erupted for nine runs in the first three innings and went on to crush the State College Spikes 11-2 on Friday.
Alex Erro led the offense, going 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Joe Davis added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, Marino Campana had two hits and plated tow runs and Ricardo Cubillan scored twice for the winners.
Chris Murphy got the start for the Spinners, tossing four shutout innings. Yasel Santana earned the win, going 2.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned), on one hit.
Fisher Cats rally for win
Vinny Carpa and Santiago Espinal each singled home a run in the top of the ninth to give New Hampshire the lead, and Dany Jimenez worked a perfect ninth to give the Fisher Cats a 7-5 victory over Erie on Friday.
After New Hampshire fell behind early, Chad Spanberger’s two-run triple in the fourth gave the Fisher Cats the lead back and Brock Lundquist added a two-run single in the fifth. Santiago Espinal chipped in with two hits, an RBI and a run and Lundquist finished with three RBIs.
