LOWELL, MA - After falling in the first two games of the series, the Lowell Spinners picked up a 2-0 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds Tuesday night to salvage the series.
With the victory, the Spinners (40-32) picked up a game on second-place Connecticut and saw their magic number fall to one - setting up a situation where Lowell could clinch the Stedler Division at home for the first time in team history.
Ryan Zeferjahngot the start for Lowell, tossing three shutout innings. Kelvin Sanchez picked up the win for the Spinners, going three innings without allowing a run. Offensively,Jaxx Groshansled the way for Lowell, going 3 for 4 with an RBI-single that got the Spinners on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Spinners are back in action on Wednesday night, looking to clinch the division with a win over the Tri-City ValleyCats at 7:05 p.m.
Fisher Cats fall
Manchester, N.H. - Four New Hampshire pitchers held Trenton to just four hits, but the Thunder held off the Fisher Cats 2-0 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Trenton (36-31, 74-59) mounted a two-out rally in the top of the first inning with a walk and a single. Kellin Deglan tripled to center to drive in a pair for a 2-0 lead that would stand up the rest of the night.
Thunder starter Clarke Schmidt (W, 2-0) beat the Fisher Cats for the second time in a week. He worked seven innings, allowing three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. James Reeves tossed a scoreless inning and Daniel Alvarez notched his 20th save.
New Hampshire (29-38, 60-74) starter Hector Perez took the loss.
The Fisher Cats and Thunder continue the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
