BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won a rain-shortened 1-0 contest over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Thursday night.
The Fisher Cats scored the lone run in the top of the first. Cullen Large led off the inning with a triple to left field and scored on a Josh Palacios sacrifice fly.
Nate Pearson (W, 1-4) battled through adversity to put up 5.2 scoreless innings. The No. 2 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) dealt with runners on base in every inning while striking out six.
He earned the first win of his Double-A career and his first since April 25 with Advanced-A Dunedin.
Vinny Nittoli retired the lone batter he faced in the sixth and stranded the tying run at third in the seventh as the rain began to fall. The Fisher Cats now have a streak of 20 consecutive scoreless innings.
New Hampshire hosts Portland tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Spinners get swept
The Lowell Spinners were swept by the Staten Island Yankees 3-0 and 8-7.
In game two, the Spinners (32-28) rallied from behind to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning, but wound up falling to the Yankees (32-28) 8-7 on a walk-off single by Matt Pita.
In game one, Ryan Zeferjahn went 3.0 innings, allowing just one hit while collecting three strikeouts.
Lowell is at Staten Island today at 7 p.m. and returns home Saturday (5:05 p.m. start) vs. Connecticut.
