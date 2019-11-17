LOWELL — Merrimack College men’s basketball picked up the third win of its Division 1 era by topping Jacksonville University, 55-44 on Sunday, in the Warriors’ third and final game at the River Hawk Invitational.
Merrimack’s defensive effort headlined Sunday’s win, forcing Jacksonville into 17 turnovers, resulting in 21 points. The Warriors also limited the Dolphins to 36.2 percent shooting including just a 3-of-17 from 3-point range.
Offensively, Merrimack hit 10 3-pointers. Freshman Jordan Minor scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting off the bench while senior Jaleel Lord added 13 points with three 3-pointers made.
Playing in his 100th game for Merrimack, Juvaris Hayes clinched the win by forcing two late turnovers. It was also Joe Gallo’s 100th game as Merrimack head coach.
Merrimack will have one day off before traveling to Providence College on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
