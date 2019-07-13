Hartford, CT — Despite home runs from Kevin Smith, Forrest Wall and Chad Spanberger, along with a four-hit game from Alberto Mineo, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats lost to the Hartford Yard Goats, 11-9, on Saturday night.
Smith blasted his team-leading 11th home run in the top of fourth, while Mineo and Spanberger strung together doubles for another run as the Fisher Cats opened a 4-0 cushion.
From that point, it was all Yard Goats. Hartford went ahead for good in the last of the sixth inning, scoring six times for a 9-4 lead.
Mineo finished 4-for-5 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Smith went 3-for-5 with a home run. Including his two-homer performance on Friday, Smith enjoyed a stretch of three homers over the course of six at bats.
The final meeting of the season between the Fisher Cats and the Yard Goats will be on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
Spinners win again
LOWELL — The wins just keep on coming for the Lowell Spinners.
On Saturday evening, Lowell scored all five of its runs in the third inning to jump past the Auburn Doubledays, 5-3. The win moved the Spinners to 19-8.
