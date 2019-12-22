Terrell Ivory doesn’t remember ... well, anything ... from the night of July 27th, but, following a horrific accident, he’s taken away something important.
Perspective.
Returning from a long trip to China, Ivory, the Assistant Director of Admission and head boys basketball coach at Phillips Academy, tried to go back to work the next day, but fell asleep at the wheel and was involved in a serious car crash. He was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center, where doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure from the swelling in his brain.
He was in a coma for four days, and those closest to him feared the worst.
“Initially, there was so much bleeding and swelling on the brain,” said Phillips baseball coach Kevin Graber, who Ivory refers to as his best friend on campus. “There were a lot of tense moments where we were just holding our breath and holding his hand and praying. When you hear ‘car accident’ and ‘brain injury,’ you automatically think the worst.
“So those first few days were agony. Then, when he started to squeeze our hands back a little, that’s when you started to know things might be okay.
“When he first opened his eyes, it was a miracle.”
Graber is not one to throw around the word “miracle” too often.
But he had to when Ivory returned to work a day before basketball tryouts, ready to coach his guys.
“I had a second surgery on September 27th to put the piece of my skull back in after the swelling had gone down,” said Ivory. “Usually, with recoveries like this they give you a range. So they said about six weeks was the minimum I would be out. So once they told me that I was determined to get back, and it just so happened that it was the day before tryouts.
“All of my friends were like ‘There’s no way he’s back already.’ People were really surprised.
“But (coaching) means the world to me. I wouldn’t have come back if I hadn’t been ready to come back. Being able to coach and work with the kids was a lot of the motivation for me to get back as quickly as I did.”
BELOVED PERSONALITY
Athletic director Lisa Joel didn’t mince words when describing the man known around campus as T.I.
“There’s absolutely no one like him,” she said.
Ivory, a 2000 graduate of Phillips who played his college basketball at Davidson, returned to coach hoops at his high school alma mater in 2012. Ever since returning, he’s constantly been referred to as one of the brightest personalities on campus.
Even when discussing an event that nearly took everything from him, he was able to find some levity.
“Being airlifted to the hospital was my first time in a helicopter and I didn’t even know!” joked Ivory. “I’m not sure it really counts.”
Joel was one of the first to know that Ivory had been in an accident.
She quickly mobilized the Phillips facility to help in any way they could until Ivory’s family could arrive from hometown Charlotte, North Carolina. That included staying by his bedside, playing recordings of Ivory and his daughter singing together and telling stories in the hospital room while Ivory was in a coma.
“We’re his family here,” said Joel. “For his friends and family, no one had any idea what his recovery was going to be like. For us to be able to be there for him until his family arrived, it’s just what we would do for each other. That was our commitment to him, to stay by his side.”
Ivory is eternally grateful for all of the love and support he received while incapacitated.
“It was really inspiring,” said Ivory. “It put me in a position, like, not only do I owe it to myself to get back out there, but to get back to be able to help all of the people who helped me.”
LEARNED LESSONS
Going through any sort of traumatic experience can leave deep wounds, and Ivory will have to live with a scar running across the top of his head.
“When I woke up from the coma, the left side of my skull was gone,” said Ivory. “And that was pretty scary, to reach up there and sort of feel what that was like.”
He had to go through physical therapy to help mend the broken ankle he also suffered, and is still going through speech therapy to help with memory loss. Thankfully, Ivory has remained just as sharp and as vibrant as he was before the accident.
And through it all, he’s tried to stay as positive as possible.
“Accidents happen,” he said. “I made a mistake. I will own it to the day I die that I didn’t take enough rest when I got back from my trip.
“The lesson that I can teach the kids is that I learned a lot of perspective. Just remember how thankful we are to be together and to be doing what we do, because nothing is guaranteed.”
MIRACLE MAN
In a way, Ivory’s close friends were blown away that he was able to return to the court so quickly.
“I can’t believe T.I. is in the office, doing his thing in admissions,” said Graber. “It says something about how strong he is, both physically and mentally.”
But in many respects, they weren’t surprised at all.
“To see his determination is sort of the T.I. I know,” said Joel. “He lives life fully. I wouldn’t expect him to approach anything without his upbeat attitude.”
Phillips picked up its first win on Thursday after beating Suffield in overtime, but wins and losses don’t project to be the final story of this year’s team.
Ivory is back on the sidelines, and that didn’t look like it’d ever be a possibility a few months ago.
“Coaching basketball is what I love most,” said Ivory. “I feels amazing to be back.”
“The lesson that I can teach the kids is that I learned a lot of perspective. Just remember how thankful we are to be together and to be doing what we do, because nothing is guaranteed.”
Terrell Ivory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.