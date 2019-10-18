LOWELL — When it needed it most, Lawrence seemed to find the big play it needed.
Trailing by just one score in the second quarter, Lancers QB Jacob Tamayo dropped back and lofted a pass to Manny Lara, who sprinted in for a 50-yard touchdown.
That momentum shift, however, proved to be short-lived. The touchdown was called back for an illegal block, and six plays later, Lowell ran a punt back for a touchdown.
Lawrence never recovered, falling to the Red Raiders 28-6 on Friday night.
“We had too many blunders in important situations,” said Lancers coach Rhandy Audate. “They just kept riding their momentum. Even when their quarterback (Naujiye Neal) went out, they were still able to move the ball. We didn’t play good football tonight.”
Lawrence miscues led to Lowell’s two first-half touchdowns. The Red Raiders turned a Lancer fumble into their first score of the day. Then, after a pair of dropped passes near the end zone forced Lawrence to punt, Lowell’s Jakob Rivers ran the kick back for a TD.
“Those two dropped touchdown catches were big,” said Audate. “The punt return really shifted the momentum. Whenever you have key mistakes at crucial moments, and the other team capitalizes, that’s how you lose football games.”
Lawrence, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball early. The Lancers managing just 70 yards of offense in the first half, 46 of those on one scramble by Tamayo on the final play before the break.
Trailing 21-0 to start the fourth quarter, Lawrence finally found a spark. Tamayo (120 passing yards) scrambled for a 24-yard gain, then found Lara (7 catches, 117 receiving yards) for gains of 17 and 14 before connecting with him in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown.
One possession later, however, Lowell forced a turnover on downs. University of New Hampshire football commit Brendan Tighe — playing single-wing QB due to injury — ran for his third touchdown of the day to ice the win.
“Lawrence has a lot of team speed and they are very tough,” said Lowell coach John Florence. “Tamayo is so shifty and fast back there, and he creates a lot on broken plays. We tried to force him up the middle and not let him get to the sidelines.”
Another bright spot for the Lancers was linebacker Eric Sanchez, who had 12 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Lawrence will look to bounce back when it travels to Methuen (4-1) scheduled for next Friday (7 p.m.)
“We’re never going to quit,” said Audate. “We’re always going to play until the end. We are looking forward to going for an upset against Methuen. We can do it, but we have to limit our mistakes. We need to do better.”
Lowell 28, Lawrence 7
Lawrence (1-5): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Lowell (3-3): 7 7 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
Lowell — Brendan Tighe 4 run (Blake Ramos kick), 3:40
Second Quarter
Lowell — Jakob Rivers 60 punt return (Ramos kick), 8:14
Third Quarter
Lowell — Tighe 8 run (Ramos kick), 6:53
Fourth Quarter
Lawrence — Manny Lara 3 pass from Jacob Tamayo (pass failed), 10:12
Lowell — Tighe 12 run (Ramos kick), 3:26
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence (24-87) — Jacob Tamayo 10-83, Gianni Vargas 8-(-1), Vinny Schmidt 3-(-5), Estarling Morales 2-10, Dewy Baez 1-0; Lowell (36-166) — Naujiye Neal 5-15, Keven Yrrizarry 17-96, Brendan Tighe 11-41, Jefferson Phan 2-23, Aidan Finn 1-(-9)
PASSING: Lawrence — Tamayo 10-21-0, 122; Lowell — Neal 1-5-0, 6; Tighe 1-1-0, (-3), Aidan Finn 0-1-0
RECEIVING: Lawrence — Adonis Garcia 1-2, Manny Lara 7-117, Isaias Richards 1-3, Sergio Mendez 1-0; Lowell — Yrrizarry 1-6, Jakob Rivers 1-(-3)
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
