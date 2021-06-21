Monday's High School State Tournament Boxscores

CARL RUSSO/staff file photo Andover freshman Jackie Giordano was the winning pitcher and drove in the winning run in the top of the 8th inning.

Monday, June 21 highlights

Baseball

Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2

Division 3 North First Round

Pentucket (2): Lynch c 3-0-0, Roberts lf 2-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-1, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt ss 2-0-0, Melone p 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Ventola 2b 3-1-1, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger 1-0-0. Totals: 25-2-4

Newburyport (5): Habib dh 3-1-0, Fehlner p 2-0-1, Archer lf 3-1-1, Buontempo cf 1-1-0, Budgell rf 2-0-1, Lucci ss 3-0-0, White c 2-0-1, Tahnk 3b 2-0-0, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Stick pr 0-1-0, Lawton pr 0-1-0, Connor 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-4

RBI: P — Roberts, Kamuda; N — Budgell 2, Archer

WP: Fehlner; LP: Melone

Pentucket (9-8): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2

Newburyport (12-4): 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 5

Haverhill 6, Medford 5

Division 1 North First Round Haverhill (6): Brown cf 3-2-1, Guertin 2b/p 2-3-1, Moses 1b/p 3-1-2, Hurrell c 3-0-1, Kelleher rf 3-0-1, Farmer 3b 4-0-1, Joubert ss 4-0-0, Casto lf 3-0-1, Snyder dh 3-0-0, Sam Boyer p 0-0-0. Totals 28-6-8

RBI: Brown, Moses, Hurrell 2, Farmer 2

WP: Moses; LP: Rourke

Haverhill (9-8): 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 6

Medford (7-2): 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 5

Andover 5, Newton North 0

Division 1 North First Round Newton North (0): Johnny Donnellan c 4-0-1, Liam Keblin 2b 3-0-0, Zander Gilmartin cf 3-0-2, Leo Choos 1b 2-0-0, Nate Hautefeville 3b/p 3-0-0, James Bombardo dh 2-0-0, Leary ph 1-0-0, Danny Tombasco lf 3-0-2, Griffin Bond rf 2-0-0, Devlin ph 1-0-0, Miles ss 2-0-0. Totals 26-0-5

Andover (5): Dylan Brenner lf 1-2-0, Adam Ritter 2b 4-0-1, Anthony Teberio 1b 1-1-0 Nolan Schirmer c 1-0-1-3, Brian Gibson cr 0-1-0, Tanner O’Sullivan cf 2-1-1, Chase Lembo 3b 3-0-0, Terry Morrissey rf 3-0-2, Joe Bucci dh 3-0-0, PJ Reming ss 3-0-0. Totals 21-5-5

RBI: Schirmer 3, O’Sullivan, Morrissey

WP: Grecco 4-1; LP: Jack Sokhos-Drude

Newton North (11-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Andover (11-4): 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 5

North Andover 5, Beverly 3

Division 2 North First Round North Andover (5): D. Finn SS 3-1-1, Corliss CF 4-1-1, Dunham LF 4-0-1, Crosby 3B 3-1-1, Perry 1B 2-0-0, Lynch RF 3-1-1, Ankiewicz DH 2-0-1, Johnson 1-0-0, Carpentier C 2-0-0, Trundy 0-0-0, Fernandez 2B 2-1-0.

RBI: Finn 1, Crosby 1, Ankiewicz 1

WP: Griffin

Beverly (8-8): 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3

North Andover (13-2): 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 — 5

Boys Lacrosse

North Andover 15, Medford 0

Division 1 North Quarterfinal Goals: Steven Ferullo 6, Jared Hiller 2, Jack Ferullo 2, Patrick Roy 1, Brian Ferullo 1, Grant Willoe 1, Jake Lins 1, Kyle Donnelly 1

Saves: Matt Roy 9, John Drew 4

North Andover (12-3): 13 2 — 15

Medford (7-1):  0 0 —  0

Chelmsford 14, Andover 4

Division 1 North QuarterfinalRecords: Andover 6-8, Chelmsford 14-0

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket 20, Shawsheen 7

Division 2 North First Round

Goals: Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 4, Abbie Hurlburt 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane 2, Audrey Conover, Ashley Gagnon, Lauren Nightingale

Assists: Mickelson 6, Conover 2, Gabby Accardi, Basque, Hurlburt, Nightingale

Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 3

Pentucket (9-4): 9 5 5 1 — 20

Shawsheen (9-4): 2 1 1 3 —  7

Central Catholic 15, Melrose 4

Division 1 North First Round Goals: Grace Lydon 3, Lily Angluin 3, Carly LaFerriere 2, Abby Yfantopulous 1, Nicolette Licare 1, Hayley Creegan 2, Maegan Wilson 1, Cecilia Sinopoli 1, Jacqueline Tattan 1

Saves: Grace Cashman 10

Melrose (9-4):  2 2 —  4

Central Catholic (11-3): 10 5 — 15

Softball

Whittier 14, Triton 0

Division 2 North First Round

Triton (0): Reiniger 2b 3-0-0, Oldoni cf 3-0-1, Story ss 2-0-0, Romine p 2-0-0, Harris c 1-0-0, M. Johnson 1b 2-0-0, Indingaro rf 2-0-0, Kiricoples lf 2-0-0, Jacques 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 19-0-1

Whittier (14): Habib ss 3-3-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-0, Michel 3b 5-2-4, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Lear c 3-2-3, Graham p 2-1-1, Hurley lf 3-1-2, Noury 2b 4-1-1, Valera cf 2-0-0, Tavarez cf 0-2-0. Totals 26-14-13

RBI: T — None; W — Habib, Michel 3, Lear 2, Graham, Noury

WP: Graham; LP: Romine

Triton (7-8): 0 0 0 0 0  0 —  0

Whittier (14-0): 1 0 2 0 1 10 — 14

Andover 3, Westford 2

Division 1 North First Round

Andover (3): Gillette 2b 5-0-1, Parrish c 3-0-1, Weeden ss 4-0-2, Duval 1b 3-1-1, O’Brien dh 4-0-1, Shirley lf 4-1-1, Sellinger 3b 4-1-2, Rousseau cf 4-0-0, Giordano p 4-0-2, Alpert rf 0-0-0. Totals 35-4-11

RBI: Duval, Sellinger, Giordano; HR: Duval

WP: Giordano; LP: Strzegausti

Andover (10-6): 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 3

Westford (14-2): 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2

Peabody 6, Haverhill 0

Division 1 North First Round

Haverhill (0): DeCicco 1B 3-0-0, Pearl C 3-0-0, Jam. Pearl SS 3-0-0, Eason CF 2-0-0, DiDomenico P 2-0-0, Neal 2b 2-0-0, Windle 3B 2-0-0, Torrence LF 2-0-0, Crockett 2-0-0, Powe RF 0-0-0. Totals: 21-0-0

WP: Bettencourt; LP: DiDomenico

Haverhill (8-7): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Peabody (15-0): 0 0 1 2 3 0 0 — 6

Methuen 3, Beverly 2 (9 innings)

Division 1 North First Round

Methuen (3): S.Tardugno ss 3-1-0, Spina cf 3-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-0-0, Donovan lf 4-1-1, Nelson c 4-0-1, B.Tardugno dp 3-1-1, Coleman 2b 4-0-2, Baez 3b 2-0-1, Daly rf 3-0-1, Rickard p 0-0-0. Totals 29-3-7

RBI: Donovan, B.Tardugno, Coleman

WP: Rickard; LP: Stilwell

Beverly (5-11): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Methuen (12-5): 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3

Boys Tennis

Andover 5, Boston Latin 0

Division 1 North Quarterfinal Winners:

Singles: 1. Avi Janarthanan 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; 2. Sam Feng 6-0, 6-1; 3. Bryan Han Htun 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Joe Colecchi-Alex Earl 6-1, 6-1; 2. Andrei Giurgiu-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-0

Records: Andover 13-0

Girls Tennis

Andover 5, Newton North 0

Division 1 North Quarterfinal Winners:

Singles: 1. Isabel Zhou, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jennie Wang, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Rachel Chen, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Eva McKone/Carol Yu: 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; 2. Sonika Chaudhary/Sona Chaudhary, 6-1, 6-3

Records: Newton North 6-9, Andover 13-0

Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Methuen 1

Division 1 North Quarterfinal Methuen winners:

Doubles: 2. Yarmilis Vasquez-Sam Pfeil

Records: Lincoln-Sudbury 9-3, Methuen 11-3

Boys Volleyball

Lowell Catholic 3, Methuen 2

North First Round Records: Methuen 1-11, Lowell Catholic 10-0

 

