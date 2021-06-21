Monday's High School State Tournament Boxscores

Monday, June 21 highlights
Baseball
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2
Division 3 North First Round
Pentucket (2): Lynch c 3-0-0, Roberts lf 2-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-1, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt ss 2-0-0, Melone p 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Ventola 2b 3-1-1, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger 1-0-0. Totals: 25-2-4
Newburyport (5): Habib dh 3-1-0, Fehlner p 2-0-1, Archer lf 3-1-1, Buontempo cf 1-1-0, Budgell rf 2-0-1, Lucci ss 3-0-0, White c 2-0-1, Tahnk 3b 2-0-0, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Stick pr 0-1-0, Lawton pr 0-1-0, Connor 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-4
RBI: P — Roberts, Kamuda; N — Budgell 2, Archer
WP: Fehlner; LP: Melone
Pentucket (9-8): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Newburyport (12-4): 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 5
Haverhill 6, Medford 5
Division 1 North First Round Haverhill (6): Brown cf 3-2-1, Guertin 2b/p 2-3-1, Moses 1b/p 3-1-2, Hurrell c 3-0-1, Kelleher rf 3-0-1, Farmer 3b 4-0-1, Joubert ss 4-0-0, Casto lf 3-0-1, Snyder dh 3-0-0, Sam Boyer p 0-0-0. Totals 28-6-8
RBI: Brown, Moses, Hurrell 2, Farmer 2
WP: Moses; LP: Rourke
Haverhill (9-8): 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 6
Medford (7-2): 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 5
Andover 5, Newton North 0
Division 1 North First Round Newton North (0): Johnny Donnellan c 4-0-1, Liam Keblin 2b 3-0-0, Zander Gilmartin cf 3-0-2, Leo Choos 1b 2-0-0, Nate Hautefeville 3b/p 3-0-0, James Bombardo dh 2-0-0, Leary ph 1-0-0, Danny Tombasco lf 3-0-2, Griffin Bond rf 2-0-0, Devlin ph 1-0-0, Miles ss 2-0-0. Totals 26-0-5
Andover (5): Dylan Brenner lf 1-2-0, Adam Ritter 2b 4-0-1, Anthony Teberio 1b 1-1-0 Nolan Schirmer c 1-0-1-3, Brian Gibson cr 0-1-0, Tanner O’Sullivan cf 2-1-1, Chase Lembo 3b 3-0-0, Terry Morrissey rf 3-0-2, Joe Bucci dh 3-0-0, PJ Reming ss 3-0-0. Totals 21-5-5
RBI: Schirmer 3, O’Sullivan, Morrissey
WP: Grecco 4-1; LP: Jack Sokhos-Drude
Newton North (11-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Andover (11-4): 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 5
North Andover 5, Beverly 3
Division 2 North First Round North Andover (5): D. Finn SS 3-1-1, Corliss CF 4-1-1, Dunham LF 4-0-1, Crosby 3B 3-1-1, Perry 1B 2-0-0, Lynch RF 3-1-1, Ankiewicz DH 2-0-1, Johnson 1-0-0, Carpentier C 2-0-0, Trundy 0-0-0, Fernandez 2B 2-1-0.
RBI: Finn 1, Crosby 1, Ankiewicz 1
WP: Griffin
Beverly (8-8): 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
North Andover (13-2): 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 — 5
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover 15, Medford 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinal Goals: Steven Ferullo 6, Jared Hiller 2, Jack Ferullo 2, Patrick Roy 1, Brian Ferullo 1, Grant Willoe 1, Jake Lins 1, Kyle Donnelly 1
Saves: Matt Roy 9, John Drew 4
North Andover (12-3): 13 2 — 15
Medford (7-1): 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford 14, Andover 4
Division 1 North QuarterfinalRecords: Andover 6-8, Chelmsford 14-0
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 20, Shawsheen 7
Division 2 North First Round
Goals: Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 4, Abbie Hurlburt 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane 2, Audrey Conover, Ashley Gagnon, Lauren Nightingale
Assists: Mickelson 6, Conover 2, Gabby Accardi, Basque, Hurlburt, Nightingale
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 3
Pentucket (9-4): 9 5 5 1 — 20
Shawsheen (9-4): 2 1 1 3 — 7
Central Catholic 15, Melrose 4
Division 1 North First Round Goals: Grace Lydon 3, Lily Angluin 3, Carly LaFerriere 2, Abby Yfantopulous 1, Nicolette Licare 1, Hayley Creegan 2, Maegan Wilson 1, Cecilia Sinopoli 1, Jacqueline Tattan 1
Saves: Grace Cashman 10
Melrose (9-4): 2 2 — 4
Central Catholic (11-3): 10 5 — 15
Softball
Whittier 14, Triton 0
Division 2 North First Round
Triton (0): Reiniger 2b 3-0-0, Oldoni cf 3-0-1, Story ss 2-0-0, Romine p 2-0-0, Harris c 1-0-0, M. Johnson 1b 2-0-0, Indingaro rf 2-0-0, Kiricoples lf 2-0-0, Jacques 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 19-0-1
Whittier (14): Habib ss 3-3-2, Santomassino rf 2-2-0, Michel 3b 5-2-4, Bioren 1b 2-0-0, Lear c 3-2-3, Graham p 2-1-1, Hurley lf 3-1-2, Noury 2b 4-1-1, Valera cf 2-0-0, Tavarez cf 0-2-0. Totals 26-14-13
RBI: T — None; W — Habib, Michel 3, Lear 2, Graham, Noury
WP: Graham; LP: Romine
Triton (7-8): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier (14-0): 1 0 2 0 1 10 — 14
Andover 3, Westford 2
Division 1 North First Round
Andover (3): Gillette 2b 5-0-1, Parrish c 3-0-1, Weeden ss 4-0-2, Duval 1b 3-1-1, O’Brien dh 4-0-1, Shirley lf 4-1-1, Sellinger 3b 4-1-2, Rousseau cf 4-0-0, Giordano p 4-0-2, Alpert rf 0-0-0. Totals 35-4-11
RBI: Duval, Sellinger, Giordano; HR: Duval
WP: Giordano; LP: Strzegausti
Andover (10-6): 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 3
Westford (14-2): 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Peabody 6, Haverhill 0
Division 1 North First Round
Haverhill (0): DeCicco 1B 3-0-0, Pearl C 3-0-0, Jam. Pearl SS 3-0-0, Eason CF 2-0-0, DiDomenico P 2-0-0, Neal 2b 2-0-0, Windle 3B 2-0-0, Torrence LF 2-0-0, Crockett 2-0-0, Powe RF 0-0-0. Totals: 21-0-0
WP: Bettencourt; LP: DiDomenico
Haverhill (8-7): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Peabody (15-0): 0 0 1 2 3 0 0 — 6
Methuen 3, Beverly 2 (9 innings)
Division 1 North First Round
Methuen (3): S.Tardugno ss 3-1-0, Spina cf 3-0-0, Grelle 1b 3-0-0, Donovan lf 4-1-1, Nelson c 4-0-1, B.Tardugno dp 3-1-1, Coleman 2b 4-0-2, Baez 3b 2-0-1, Daly rf 3-0-1, Rickard p 0-0-0. Totals 29-3-7
RBI: Donovan, B.Tardugno, Coleman
WP: Rickard; LP: Stilwell
Beverly (5-11): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Methuen (12-5): 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3
Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Boston Latin 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinal Winners:
Singles: 1. Avi Janarthanan 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; 2. Sam Feng 6-0, 6-1; 3. Bryan Han Htun 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Joe Colecchi-Alex Earl 6-1, 6-1; 2. Andrei Giurgiu-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-0, 6-0
Records: Andover 13-0
Girls Tennis
Andover 5, Newton North 0
Division 1 North Quarterfinal Winners:
Singles: 1. Isabel Zhou, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jennie Wang, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Rachel Chen, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Eva McKone/Carol Yu: 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; 2. Sonika Chaudhary/Sona Chaudhary, 6-1, 6-3
Records: Newton North 6-9, Andover 13-0
Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Methuen 1
Division 1 North Quarterfinal Methuen winners:
Doubles: 2. Yarmilis Vasquez-Sam Pfeil
Records: Lincoln-Sudbury 9-3, Methuen 11-3
Boys Volleyball
Lowell Catholic 3, Methuen 2
North First Round Records: Methuen 1-11, Lowell Catholic 10-0
