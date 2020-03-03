Monster game for Merrimack's Davis-Stewart 

BROOKLYN — Merrimack College senior Denia Davis-Stewart ended her great career, at least during the regular season, in style Monday night with a monster game at St. Francis of Brooklyn.
Davis-Stewart, who leads the nation in blocked shots, had an impressive triple double as Merrimack whipped St. Francis, 72-52. She finished with 25 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Merrimack (20-9, 13-5 in the Northeast Conference, had little trouble in this one, leading 34-20 at halftime and never in any serious danger. Fursman Alana was 3 for 3 with 3-point attempts and chipped in with 15 points while Courtney Clasen added 14 and Jayme Decesare contributed 9 points.
Merrimack will now await a likely postseason bit to the CIT Tournament.
