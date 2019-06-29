HAVERHILL — Joe Morin, who is batting over .500, had three more hits, scored twice and had two RBIs and Nick Comei had a pair of hits and an RBI as the Kingston Night Owls blanked Swampscott 6-0 in North Shore Baseball League action late Friday night.
Brendan O’Shea during four innings of three-hit ball in getting the victory. Jake Thibault pitched two innings of scoreless relief & Griffin St. Onge’s one inning of relief to close out the game.
Andrew Thibault in center field made two outstanding running catches in center field to contribute to the win. Mike Borrelli and Jadier Morales both had RBI singles. The first-place Night Owls improved to 11-1.
