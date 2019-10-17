A hands-off policy seems to be working well for Andover cross country coach Sue Kiley and her number one runner, freshman and daughter Molly.
From the start of the season, Molly established herself as the team’s No. 1 runner and one of the top young runners in the Merrimack Valley Conference. It’s certainly made her mom and coach proud.
But coach Kiley, who ran in high school and at Kenyon College and is part owner of a business that coaches adult runners, is taking little of the credit for Molly’s early success. In fact, her daughter got into running with no pressure and little encouragement.
“I got interested in it (running) in elementary school,” said Molly. “We had a track and field race and I won it. That got me into it.
“I played soccer and did cross country in middle school but I really enjoyed the running more.”
Molly began going to the “Going the Distance” camp run by Fernando Braz in Peabody and did some training in the summer. That gave her a base and a degree of confidence coming into the season, but she still “wasn’t sure how well I’d do.”
The answer is quite well. Molly has been in or near the front from the start. She placed first at the frosh-soph race at Wrentham, nearly defeated Haverhill’s super freshman, Finleigh Simonds, in a dual meet and has steadily improved her 5K time from her first race, when she turned in a 21:35.
“My goal was to be under 20 (minutes) but I already ran a 19:35,” said Molly. “I’ve been improving every time, so that’s given me a lot of confidence.”
Coach Kiley, who has two other daughters (16-year-old Grace and 12-year-old Rose) who are not so interested in running, has taken all this in without getting overly involved.
“It’s been a lot of fun coaching her — I had never coached her before,” she said. “At the beginning (of the season), I tried to err on the side of paying less attention to her at practice. She is very self-motivated.”
For her part, Molly says “she’s like any other coach at practice, but it’s nice to be able to talk to her about running at home. It gives us something in common.”
Whatever the dynamics, it seems to be working out just great.
Rising freshmen
There are several freshmen who are brightening the cross country scene this fall. They include:
Girls
Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill; Molly Kiley, Andover; Hannah Martin, North Andover; Audrey Conover, Pentucket
Boys
Jared Khalil, Sanborn; Logan Carter, Windham
