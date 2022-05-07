(Max Burt, of North Andover, played at St. John’s Prep and Northeastern University before being drafted by the Yankees in 2018. He currently plays for double-A Somerset.)
Mumma,
Where do I even begin?
What you have sacrificed for me to chase my dreams and get into the position I am today is hard to put into words.
I am forever grateful for all the long road trips, and all the new gear you would get me.
You always put me first and I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done and still do for me.
You mean the world to me and I strive to make you happy every day.
Love you to the moon and back mumma.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Max
