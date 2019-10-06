Don’t get him wrong, Mac Lee still cares deeply about maintaining the high academic status he’s worked hard to earn.
But, unlike many other scholar-athletes, the Andover senior is refreshingly honest when it comes to his priorities.
Yes, he’s going to do whatever it takes to keep up his 3.8 weighted GPA while acing his AP Language and Composition quiz — even if that means staying up until 2 a.m. to finish homework. But he’s also come to terms with how he feels when he’s standing over the tee about to rip one down the fairway.
“For me, I know there’s a stereotype of academics first and then athletics,” said Lee, who also scored a 1410 out of 1600 on the SAT. “But I’ve found what works best for me is doing what I love first, and that’s golf. I like to keep it 50-50 between the two. I love when I can just be on the course after school and watch the sunset and just be out there, and then I’ll come home at night and do homework.”
And sure, that has led to his fair share of late nights and all-nighters after a trip around the links.
But that attitude has served Lee, our male Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for the month of September, very well when it comes to both golf and athletics.
The hot-shot youth star was featured by the Eagle-Tribune prior to ever setting foot in an Andover High hallway for what he’d done in summer tournaments, and he’s done nothing but deliver on those lofty expectations since. He’s played out of the No. 1 spot for the Warriors since Day 1, and after a 9-1 start this fall his career match play record is 44-7-1.
The three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star is virtually a shoe-in to make the team again at season’s end, which would make him just the fourth golfer in area history to be a four-time selection — joining Pinkerton’s Lauren Thobodeau (2015-18), Windham and Central Catholic’s Connor Greenleaf (2010-13) and Andover’s Dave Shaffer (1992-95).
His success not only in high school but in summer tours like the NEPGA and the US Challenge Cup have garnered him plenty of notoriety.
So much so that earlier in the week Boston College offered him a scholarship, and Lee plans to commit this weekend.
“It was really exciting,” he said on the offer. “I liked to think that I saw myself as a Division 1 player, so to have it actually happen was pretty awesome.”
With Lee leading the way, the Warriors have rolled to an 11-0 start to the season and are poised to make some noise in the upcoming MVC, Sectional and State tournaments. And it certainly looks like Lee’s passion for the game has rubbed off on his teammates.
What does he think has been behind the team’s success?
“What’s really been our major success is that we’re having a lot of fun while doing it,” said Lee. “We all play because we love it, not just because we want to be part of a team.
“I truly believe that all of us play because we love golf.”
Although to be fair, Lee has proven that — when it comes to being a student-athlete — he’s an example worth following.
About the program
ADs and coaches nominate seniors who are all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20 percent of their class.
One boy and one girl will be honored at a June banquet and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Coaches and ADs should send nominations to sports@eagletribune.com.
